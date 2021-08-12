World
Britain to send troops to Kabul 'to assist British nationals to leave': UK Govt
Updated 13 Aug 2021
LONDON: The UK government said Thursday it was sending troops to Afghanistan to help its embassy staff leave the country, after the United States announced a similar deployment as the Taliban makes rapid gains.
"I have authorised the deployment of additional military personnel to support the diplomatic presence in Kabul, assist British nationals to leave the country and support the relocation of former Afghan staff who risked their lives serving alongside us," Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said.
