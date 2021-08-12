ANL 29.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.53%)
ASC 18.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.34%)
ASL 24.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.37%)
BOP 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
BYCO 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.51%)
FCCL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.46%)
FFBL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.27%)
FFL 20.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.84%)
FNEL 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.85%)
GGGL 24.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.12%)
GGL 42.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.62%)
HUMNL 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.7%)
JSCL 22.67 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.12%)
KAPCO 39.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.83%)
KEL 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
MDTL 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.12%)
MLCF 44.08 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.1%)
NETSOL 152.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.62%)
PACE 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.37%)
PAEL 31.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.34%)
PIBTL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
POWER 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.79%)
PRL 23.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.52%)
PTC 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.42%)
SILK 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
SNGP 50.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.98%)
TELE 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.47%)
TRG 164.20 Increased By ▲ 4.50 (2.82%)
UNITY 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.32%)
WTL 3.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.46%)
BR100 5,105 Decreased By ▼ -11.72 (-0.23%)
BR30 25,621 Increased By ▲ 28.33 (0.11%)
KSE100 47,263 Decreased By ▼ -114.86 (-0.24%)
KSE30 18,924 Decreased By ▼ -2.33 (-0.01%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,187
10224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,085,294
4,93424hr
8.31% positivity
Sindh
406,109
Punjab
368,195
Balochistan
31,341
Islamabad
92,233
KPK
150,026
Gold holds above $1,750 as early Fed taper talk ebbs

  • Spot gold was steady at $1,750.91 per ounce by 1:46 p.m. EDT. U.S. gold futures settled 0.1pc down at $1,751.80.
Reuters 12 Aug 2021

Gold prices held slightly above the key $1,750 mark on Thursday as expectations of an early taper of the Federal Reserve's asset purchases eased, offsetting a firmer dollar and yields.

Spot gold was steady at $1,750.91 per ounce by 1:46 p.m. EDT. U.S. gold futures settled 0.1pc down at $1,751.80.

Gold rose 1.3pc on Wednesday after data showed U.S. consumer price increases in July were in line with economists' estimates and down from June.

"If prices can continue to trade sideways in the near-term, that would suggest that the recent spike lower is probably a near-term bottom," Jim Wyckoff, senior analyst at Kitco Metals, said.

The dollar took away some of gold's shine, steadying close to more than a four-month peak while benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields rebounded on Thursday.

The U.S. Labor Department also reported that initial jobless claims dropped in the latest week and U.S. producer prices jumped by a record 7.8pc in the 12 months through July.

Gold eases on dollar uptick, but ebbing taper bets cap losses

Investors were also focused on U.S. President Joe Biden's spending plans. The U.S. Senate on Wednesday approved a $3.5 trillion budget plan that followed the chamber's passage on Tuesday of a $1 trillion infrastructure bill.

"Fiscal policies should work in tandem with monetary tapering to support gold because both suggest inflationary pressures ahead," Wyckoff said.

Elsewhere, silver fell 1.6pc to $23.14 per ounce.

"Silver's investment demand is projected to rise in the second half of 2021, along with an expected increase in industrial demand, led by growing solar panel capacity which is likely to exceed 150 Gigawatts globally in 2021," Michael DiRienzo, executive director of Silver Institute, said.

Platinum was up 0.2pc at $1,019.30 and palladium dropped 0.2pc to $2,631.69.

