ANL 29.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.53%)
ASC 18.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.34%)
ASL 24.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.37%)
BOP 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
BYCO 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.51%)
FCCL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.46%)
FFBL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.27%)
FFL 20.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.84%)
FNEL 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.85%)
GGGL 24.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.12%)
GGL 42.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.62%)
HUMNL 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.7%)
JSCL 22.67 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.12%)
KAPCO 39.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.83%)
KEL 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
MDTL 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.12%)
MLCF 44.08 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.1%)
NETSOL 152.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.62%)
PACE 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.37%)
PAEL 31.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.34%)
PIBTL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
POWER 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.79%)
PRL 23.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.52%)
PTC 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.42%)
SILK 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
SNGP 50.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.98%)
TELE 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.47%)
TRG 164.20 Increased By ▲ 4.50 (2.82%)
UNITY 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.32%)
WTL 3.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.46%)
BR100 5,105 Decreased By ▼ -11.72 (-0.23%)
BR30 25,621 Increased By ▲ 28.33 (0.11%)
KSE100 47,263 Decreased By ▼ -114.86 (-0.24%)
KSE30 18,924 Decreased By ▼ -2.33 (-0.01%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,187
10224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,085,294
4,93424hr
8.31% positivity
Sindh
406,109
Punjab
368,195
Balochistan
31,341
Islamabad
92,233
KPK
150,026
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

TSX pulls back from record high as gold, energy majors weigh

  • Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 99.22 points, or 0.48%, at 20,454.79
  • The financials sector slipped 0.4%. The industrials sector fell 0.2%
Reuters Updated 12 Aug 2021

Canada's main stock index retreated from a record high on Thursday, as major gold miners weighed the most while energy shares were pulled down by concerns over slow demand recovery in the global crude market.

At 9:43 a.m. ET (13:43 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 99.22 points, or 0.48%, at 20,454.79.

The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 1.1% as gold prices retreated from recent gains made on signs of slowing US consumer inflation.

The energy sector dipped 0.2% as oil prices were dented by a warning from the International Energy Agency that the Delta variant of the coronavirus could hurt fuel demand.

TSX hovers near record high as gold prices boost miners

The financials sector slipped 0.4%. The industrials sector fell 0.2%.

On the TSX, 79 issues were higher, while 146 issues declined for a 1.85-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 12.94 million shares traded.

The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Ats Automation Tooling Systems, which jumped 5.7% to extend gains into a second session after the company posted bumper quarterly results.

Northland Power fell 7.5%, the most on the TSX, after its revenue missed estimates. The second-biggest decliner was Endeavour Silver, down 5.8%, tracking weakness in precious metals.

The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier B , Well Health Technologies, and Nevada Copper .

The TSX posted 18 new 52-week highs and three new lows.

Across all Canadian issues, there were 72 new 52-week highs and 9 new lows, with total volume of 28.48 million shares.

TSX Canada's main stock index Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX composite index

TSX pulls back from record high as gold, energy majors weigh

3 employees killed, 2 injured in accidental explosion in POF's Wah factory: ISPR

PM Imran promises more dams, focus on 'clean energy'

Kabul offers Taliban power-sharing to end violence: source

Afghan Taliban move closer to capital after taking Ghazni city

Capital gains tax rates for PSX, MUFAP, PMEX investors issued by NCCPL

TCP tenders to buy 200,000 tonnes of sugar

China's vivo sets up smartphone production unit in Pakistan

AJK elections acted as a super spreader for Covid-19: Asad Umar

KSE-100 falls 107 points as positive momentum fails to continue

4th wave: Pakistan's active Covid-19 cases reach three-month high at 85,633

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters