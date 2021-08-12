ANL 29.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.53%)
ASC 18.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.34%)
ASL 24.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.37%)
BOP 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
BYCO 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.51%)
FCCL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.46%)
FFBL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.27%)
FFL 20.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.84%)
FNEL 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.85%)
GGGL 24.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.12%)
GGL 42.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.62%)
HUMNL 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.7%)
JSCL 22.67 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.12%)
KAPCO 39.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.83%)
KEL 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
MDTL 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.12%)
MLCF 44.08 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.1%)
NETSOL 152.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.62%)
PACE 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.37%)
PAEL 31.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.34%)
PIBTL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
POWER 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.79%)
PRL 23.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.52%)
PTC 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.42%)
SILK 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
SNGP 50.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.98%)
TELE 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.47%)
TRG 164.20 Increased By ▲ 4.50 (2.82%)
UNITY 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.32%)
WTL 3.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.46%)
BR100 5,105 Decreased By ▼ -11.72 (-0.23%)
BR30 25,621 Increased By ▲ 28.33 (0.11%)
KSE100 47,263 Decreased By ▼ -114.86 (-0.24%)
KSE30 18,924 Decreased By ▼ -2.33 (-0.01%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,187
10224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,085,294
4,93424hr
8.31% positivity
Sindh
406,109
Punjab
368,195
Balochistan
31,341
Islamabad
92,233
KPK
150,026
Indian shares close at record highs; inflation data in focus

  • The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index closed 0.50% higher at 16,364 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended up 0.6% at 54,843.98
  • The Nifty mid-cap index and small-cap index gained 1% and 2.1%, respectively, after falling more than 2% each earlier this week
Reuters 12 Aug 2021

BENGALURU: Gains in information technology stocks propelled Indian shares to record closing highs on Thursday, ahead of data expected to show a slowdown in monthly inflation.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index closed 0.50% higher at 16,364 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended up 0.6% at 54,843.98. Leading the gains among sectoral indexes, the Nifty IT services index rose 1.82%.

"High liquidity has helped markets touch fresh highs. The comeback of small and mid-cap stocks after the clarification (from BSE) also helped," said Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services.

The Nifty mid-cap index and small-cap index gained 1% and 2.1%, respectively, after falling more than 2% each earlier this week.

Indian shares trim losses on metals surge; midcaps off lows

The weakness had come after a circular on Monday from BSE Ltd over price curbs to curb volatility. But the exchange clarified on Wednesday the rules would only be applicable on stocks that are priced above 10 rupees and have a market capitalization of less than 10 billion Indian rupees ($134.71 million).

Focus will be on consumer price inflation data for July due at 1200 GMT. Inflation likely slowed to a three-month low on falling food prices and an easing of supply chain disruptions, a Reuters poll found.

Among individual stocks, Indian budget carrier SpiceJet Ltd rose 5.1% after a report that the country was set to allow Boeing's 737 Max jets to resume flights in the country within days.

Helped by strong quarterly earnings, Drugmaker Indoco Remedies rose over 17%, luggage maker VIP Industries Ltd surged 20% and Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection Ltd advanced 18%.

