ANL 29.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.34%)
ASC 18.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.27%)
ASL 24.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.24%)
BOP 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.49%)
BYCO 9.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
FCCL 21.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FFBL 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.69%)
FFL 20.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.19%)
FNEL 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
GGGL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.2%)
GGL 43.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.94%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.71%)
JSCL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.15%)
KAPCO 39.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.61%)
KEL 3.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.56%)
MLCF 44.10 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.15%)
NETSOL 154.37 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (0.63%)
PACE 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.64%)
PAEL 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.56%)
PIBTL 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
POWER 8.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.45%)
PRL 22.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.16%)
PTC 11.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.33%)
SILK 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
SNGP 51.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
TELE 17.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
TRG 164.99 Increased By ▲ 5.29 (3.31%)
UNITY 38.99 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.59%)
WTL 3.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
BR100 5,117 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.01%)
BR30 25,787 Increased By ▲ 193.53 (0.76%)
KSE100 47,377 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0%)
KSE30 18,964 Increased By ▲ 37.91 (0.2%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,187
10224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,085,294
4,93424hr
8.31% positivity
Sindh
406,109
Punjab
368,195
Balochistan
31,341
Islamabad
92,233
KPK
150,026
South Africa's rand steadies, holds gains made on tame US inflation

  • The rand had started the week on a weaker footing amid growing anticipation the US Federal Reserve could soon start tapering its monetary stimulus
Reuters 12 Aug 2021

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa's rand steadied in early trade on Thursday, holding on to gains made in the previous session after tame US inflation eased fears that the Federal Reserve could tighten monetary policy sooner than expected.

At 0615 GMT, the rand traded largely flat at 14.6600 against the dollar.

The rand had started the week on a weaker footing amid growing anticipation the US Federal Reserve could soon start tapering its monetary stimulus, a sentiment bolstered by statements from Fed officials and strong US jobs data.

But US consumer inflation cooled in July, tempering those bets and causing the dollar to retreat.

Riskier currencies such as the rand thrive on US interest rates staying low because they benefit from the rate differential that increases their appeal for so-called carry trade, in which investors borrow in a low-yielding currency to invest in higher-yielding assets.

Government bonds firmed in early deals, with the yield on the benchmark 2030 instrument dropping 3.5 basis points to 8.93%.

