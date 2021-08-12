SINGAPORE: CBOT corn may fall to $5.47-3/4 per bushel, as it seems to have lost its bullish momentum around a resistance at $5.57-1/4.

It would be difficult for the contract to climb into $5.65-1/4 to $5.73 range if it suffers from a weak momentum. It tends to drop towards $5.47-3/4 unless it could hover around $5.57-1/4.

Corn seems to be slowly moving up within a wedge, which suggests a fall towards $5.47-3/4 as well. A rise to $5.62 could confirm the continuation of the uptrend towards $5.65-1/4 to $5.73 range.

On the daily chart, the contract faces a resistance at $5.59-1/4.

Even though a white candlestick formed on Wednesday, corn failed to close above this level.

A break above this resistance will be confirmed when the contract climbs to $5.62. A bullish target of $5.75-1/2 will be established accordingly.

