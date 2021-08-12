Apple supplier Foxconn's Q2 profit beats estimates

TAIPEI: Taiwan's Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics maker which counts technology giants such as Apple Inc among its major clients, reported a better-than-expected second quarter profit on Thursday.

The Taiwanese firm reported April-June net profit of T$29.779 billion ($1.07 billion), up 30% from a year earlier, the company said in a statement.

That compared to a Refinitiv consensus estimate of T$25.98 billion drawn from 12 analysts.