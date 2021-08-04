ANL 31.53 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (6.23%)
ASC 20.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.2%)
ASL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.52%)
BOP 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.97%)
BYCO 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.94%)
FCCL 22.39 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.86%)
FFBL 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.75%)
FFL 20.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.99%)
FNEL 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.66%)
GGGL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.19%)
GGL 46.15 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.14%)
HUMNL 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.82%)
JSCL 22.22 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.69%)
KAPCO 39.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.28%)
MDTL 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
MLCF 45.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.53%)
NETSOL 161.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.19%)
PACE 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.43%)
PAEL 33.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
PIBTL 11.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
POWER 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
PRL 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.05%)
PTC 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.66%)
SILK 1.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.35%)
SNGP 52.23 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (3.22%)
TELE 17.86 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (4.81%)
TRG 162.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.12%)
UNITY 41.31 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.25%)
WTL 3.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,196 Increased By ▲ 7.18 (0.14%)
BR30 26,367 Increased By ▲ 117.88 (0.45%)
KSE100 47,797 Increased By ▲ 38.91 (0.08%)
KSE30 19,102 Decreased By ▼ -8.06 (-0.04%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,575
4624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,047,999
4,72224hr
8.15% positivity
Sindh
389,699
Punjab
359,321
Balochistan
30,749
Islamabad
88,676
KPK
145,862
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Apple works with Chinese suppliers for latest iPhones: Nikkei

  • Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment
Reuters 04 Aug 2021

Apple Inc is working with more Chinese suppliers to produce its latest iPhones, Japan's Nikkei newspaper said on Wednesday, as a tech feud stemming from a trade war with the United States prompts Beijing to strengthen domestic firms.

Luxshare Precision Industry Co Ltd is set to build up to 3% of the upcoming iPhone 13 series, and two firms it acquired last year will supply key components and parts for the latest iPhones, the paper said, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Lens Tech Co Ltd will supply metal casings and Sunny Optical Tech Group Co Ltd will supply rear camera lenses, the paper said on its website, with BOE Tech Group Co Ltd also supplying components.

Apple begins testing foldable iPhone: Report

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Luxshare has won orders over its Taiwanese rivals Foxconn and Pegatron Corp, and will start building the iPhone 13 Pro this month, the paper said.

Reuters reported that Foxconn set up a task force to fend off the growing clout of Chinese electronics manufacturer Luxshare to study it the company was supported by any Chinese government entity, among other concerns.

Last month, Apple forecast slowing revenue growth as a global chip shortage starts to affect iPhone production.

Apple Inc iphones Foxconn Nikkei Luxshare Precision Industry Co Ltd Nikkei up Pegatron Corp

Apple works with Chinese suppliers for latest iPhones: Nikkei

PM Imran nominates Abdul Qayyum Niazi as AJK premier

Pakistan's active Covid-19 cases jump to 78,595 as intensity of 4th wave increases

Nepra allows KE to hike tariff

Gas supply to fertiliser plants may be restored from Sept 1

Arshad Nadeem, Pakistan's last Olympics medal hope, qualifies for javelin throw final

Kamyab Jawan Programme: Disbursement of loans approved by cabinet

Nepra questions Pepco’s existence

Non-integration by 15th: 6,763 retailers will be denied 60pc input tax credit

World Bank reallocates $150m for Pakistan to procure Covid-19 vaccines

PSO to re-tender RLNG cargo: Ogra withdraws pricing notification

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters