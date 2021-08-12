ANL 29.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 18.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.27%)
ASL 24.88 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.22%)
BOP 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.49%)
BYCO 9.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.61%)
FCCL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.46%)
FFBL 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.07%)
FFL 19.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.78%)
FNEL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
GGGL 24.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.52%)
GGL 42.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.06%)
HUMNL 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.85%)
JSCL 22.77 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.57%)
KAPCO 39.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.68%)
KEL 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
MDTL 3.57 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
MLCF 43.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
NETSOL 151.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.13%)
PACE 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.1%)
PAEL 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.56%)
PIBTL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
POWER 8.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.45%)
PRL 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
PTC 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.58%)
SILK 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
SNGP 51.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.29%)
TELE 17.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.52%)
TRG 158.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-0.91%)
UNITY 38.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.26%)
WTL 3.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.75%)
BR100 5,109 Decreased By ▼ -8.15 (-0.16%)
BR30 25,461 Decreased By ▼ -132.56 (-0.52%)
KSE100 47,348 Decreased By ▼ -29.15 (-0.06%)
KSE30 18,925 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-0.01%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,187
10224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,085,294
4,93424hr
8.31% positivity
Sindh
406,109
Punjab
368,195
Balochistan
31,341
Islamabad
92,233
KPK
150,026
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South Korea's MFG bought 207,000 tonnes corn in tender

  • The corn was bought in three consignments, all at an estimated $319.99 a tonne c&f including a surcharge for additional port unloading
Reuters 12 Aug 2021

HAMBURG: South Korea's Major Feedmill Group (MFG) purchased some 207,000 tonnes of corn an international tender which closed on Wednesday, European traders said on Thursday.

The corn was bought in three consignments, all at an estimated $319.99 a tonne c&f including a surcharge for additional port unloading.

South Korea's KFA tenders to buy up to 69,000 tonnes corn

The tender had sought November arrival in South Korea.

south korea Corn Feedmill Group

South Korea's MFG bought 207,000 tonnes corn in tender

ECC approves ‘remittance loyalty’ plan

New policy for relending of foreign loans unveiled

‘#SanctionPakistan’, other anti-state trends on social media: NSA, minister say PTM a major ‘contributor’

Oil, ghee import on sugar-wheat pattern likely

Sindh education project: $129.99m financing pact inked with World Bank

Air travel: Complete vaccination certificates a must after September 10

Young Afghan general takes fight against Taliban to social media

All stakeholders must play their part positively: COAS

US consumer inflation slows in July, but gas prices still rising

Pakistan, Iraq concerned at Afghan situation

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters