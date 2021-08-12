Markets
South Korea's MFG bought 207,000 tonnes corn in tender
The corn was bought in three consignments, all at an estimated $319.99 a tonne c&f including a surcharge for additional port unloading
12 Aug 2021
HAMBURG: South Korea's Major Feedmill Group (MFG) purchased some 207,000 tonnes of corn an international tender which closed on Wednesday, European traders said on Thursday.
The corn was bought in three consignments, all at an estimated $319.99 a tonne c&f including a surcharge for additional port unloading.
The tender had sought November arrival in South Korea.
