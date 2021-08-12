ANL 29.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.34%)
ASC 18.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.27%)
ASL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.1%)
BOP 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.49%)
BYCO 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
FCCL 21.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
FFBL 25.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.92%)
FFL 19.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.33%)
FNEL 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.85%)
GGGL 24.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.2%)
GGL 42.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.06%)
HUMNL 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.57%)
JSCL 22.71 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.3%)
KAPCO 39.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.71%)
KEL 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
MDTL 3.57 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
MLCF 43.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
NETSOL 152.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.3%)
PACE 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
PAEL 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.56%)
PIBTL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
POWER 8.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.45%)
PRL 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
PTC 11.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.33%)
SILK 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
SNGP 51.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.2%)
TELE 17.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
TRG 158.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-0.75%)
UNITY 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
WTL 3.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.46%)
BR100 5,111 Decreased By ▼ -5.99 (-0.12%)
BR30 25,506 Decreased By ▼ -87.6 (-0.34%)
KSE100 47,360 Decreased By ▼ -17.42 (-0.04%)
KSE30 18,927 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (0.01%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,187
10224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,085,294
4,93424hr
8.31% positivity
Sindh
406,109
Punjab
368,195
Balochistan
31,341
Islamabad
92,233
KPK
150,026
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Australia's capital Canberra to enter virus lockdown

  • The city is expected to spend at least nine weeks under stay-at-home orders, with several hotspot suburbs placed under harsher restrictions Thursday
AFP 12 Aug 2021

SYDNEY: Australia's capital Canberra was ordered into a seven-day lockdown Thursday, after a single Covid-19 case was detected in the city that has largely avoided virus restrictions.

About 400,000 people in the nation's political hub will be under stay-at-home orders from 5:00 pm local time, joining millions more already under lockdown in Australia's southeast.

"This is the most serious public health risk that we are faced in the territory this year. Really, since the beginning of the pandemic," Australian Capital Territory chief minister Andrew Barr said.

Australia, under lockdown, reports slight dip in COVID-19 cases

He added that the Covid-positive person had been in the community while infectious.

Canberra has not been in lockdown since a nationwide shutdown in the early stages of the pandemic in 2020.

After months of pursuing a "Covid zero" strategy, Australia is struggling to contain multiple outbreaks of the highly transmissible Delta variant.

More than 10 million people in the country's biggest cities, Melbourne and Sydney, are currently in lockdown as authorities try to bring case numbers down.

Much of western New South Wales state was also placed under lockdown late Wednesday, amid concerns for a sizeable Indigenous population feared more vulnerable to coronavirus.

"I ask all our Aboriginal community as well to please stay at home, come forward for a test if you have symptoms and of course please get vaccinated with any available vaccine as soon as you can," New South Wales Health's Marianne Gale said.

In Sydney, the epicentre of the outbreak, almost 6,500 cases and 36 deaths have been recorded since a cluster emerged in mid-June.

The city is expected to spend at least nine weeks under stay-at-home orders, with several hotspot suburbs placed under harsher restrictions Thursday.

Australia won global praise for its successful coronavirus response in the early stages of the pandemic, and most of the country was enjoying few restrictions by late 2020.

But a glacial vaccination rollout has been no match for the Delta variant, leaving cities and towns reliant on repeated lockdowns as they attempt to stamp out the virus.

The nation has recorded more than 37,500 cases of Covid-19 and 946 related deaths to date in a population of 25 million.

Coronavirus Australia's economy Australia's GDP Australia's capital Canberra

Australia's capital Canberra to enter virus lockdown

ECC approves ‘remittance loyalty’ plan

New policy for relending of foreign loans unveiled

‘#SanctionPakistan’, other anti-state trends on social media: NSA, minister say PTM a major ‘contributor’

Oil, ghee import on sugar-wheat pattern likely

Sindh education project: $129.99m financing pact inked with World Bank

Air travel: Complete vaccination certificates a must after September 10

Young Afghan general takes fight against Taliban to social media

All stakeholders must play their part positively: COAS

US consumer inflation slows in July, but gas prices still rising

Pakistan, Iraq concerned at Afghan situation

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters