National Minorities Day marked: PTI govt biggest supporter of minorities, says governor

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said on Wednesday that Prime Minister Imran Khan has the Constitutional authority to hold general elections anytime in the country but I can see general elections in 2023.

“I am not a future teller to tell about Nawaz Sharif’s return to Pakistan. No one has been expelled from the government for not speaking against Jahangir Khan Tareen. Pakistan is the safest country for the minorities,” the governor said while addressing a seminar in connection with ‘National Minorities Day’ and later talking to the media.

Provincial Minister for Minorities, Ijaz Alam Augustine, Minority MNA of PTI, Shanila Ruth, MPA Haroon Gill and Secretary Human Rights Punjab Nadeem ur Rehman were also present on this occasion.

The governor maintained that he came to Pakistan from UK to take part in active politics, but Prime Minister Imran Khan appointed him as Governor Punjab and entrusted him with the constitutional responsibility and he would fulfill whatever responsibility is assigned to him by the party leadership in future as well.

Answering a question he said that Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan was not removed by the Chief Minister for criticizing anyone, the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister have the constitutional power to change or remove anyone from office.

