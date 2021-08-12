ANL 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.67%)
ASC 18.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.8%)
ASL 24.58 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.25%)
BOP 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
BYCO 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
FCCL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.11%)
FFBL 26.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
FFL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.49%)
FNEL 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.96%)
GGGL 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3.21%)
GGL 43.70 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (2.92%)
HUMNL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.29%)
JSCL 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.41%)
KAPCO 39.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.23%)
KEL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MDTL 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.84%)
MLCF 43.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.3%)
NETSOL 153.40 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (0.85%)
PACE 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.67%)
PAEL 32.13 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.72%)
PIBTL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.56%)
POWER 8.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.91%)
PTC 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.2%)
SILK 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
SNGP 51.25 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.99%)
TELE 17.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.16%)
TRG 159.70 Increased By ▲ 6.50 (4.24%)
UNITY 38.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.31%)
WTL 3.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.01%)
BR100 5,117 Increased By ▲ 23.1 (0.45%)
BR30 25,593 Increased By ▲ 257.42 (1.02%)
KSE100 47,377 Increased By ▲ 241.9 (0.51%)
KSE30 18,926 Increased By ▲ 114.29 (0.61%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,085
8124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,080,360
4,85624hr
7.51% positivity
Sindh
403,964
Punjab
367,054
Balochistan
31,298
Islamabad
91,672
KPK
149,532
Misuse of concessions to Fata, Pata: Steel producers approach Tarin for monitoring body

Sohail Sarfraz 12 Aug 2021

ISLAMABAD: The large steel producers have approached Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin for immediate constitution of a monitoring committee to prevent pilferage or misuse of the tax concessions granted to the industries in erstwhile tribal areas.

In a communication to Shaukat Tarin on Tuesday, the industry has filed an appeal to implement decisions to minimise fall out of removal of federal excise duty (FED) on the steel units of the Fata/Pata.

The consultation of the monitoring committee was decided during the last meeting held between the documented industry and the finance minister.

The Pakistan Association of Large Steel Producers has also strongly protested against the Resolution No 496 passed by the Senate last month pleading for grant of waiver from all kinds of duties and taxes to the industries in erstwhile tribal areas.

The industry has referred to the last association’s meeting with the finance minister accompanied by Advisor for Commerce and Investments, SAPM on Revenue and FBR Member IR-Policy.

The meeting was very reassuring, wherein, our industry was promised that the government will take effective preventive measures to not allow any misuse of the extraordinary concession that have been extended to the industry operating in the Fata/Pata with the removal of levy of the FED on industry operating in these areas.

To ensure vigilance a Monitoring Committee will be formed by the government, which will maintain check and balance, so that no pilferage or misuse of the concession takes place.

It was also decided that a representative of large steel producers will be part of the Committee.

It is requested that the Committee may be formed at the earliest.

The check posts at key exit points from the Fata/Pata and the KP must have presence of army, police, customs and representatives of the association.

These checkposts may be created on highest priority and at the earliest.

The government must be working on it but there is a need to build these check posts swiftly.

Since the decision was taken two months ago, so it is requested that all needed measures may kindly be taken without any further delay, it added.

The industry is positive that the government will take all the measures needed for addressing this issue by according it the highest priority in order to save the steel industry of the country from any further harm.

The members of the association are deeply disturbed by the partisan approach adopted by the Senate by passing the resolution suggesting complete waiver of huge amount of over-due taxes to all those steel units/industries of the Fata/Pata, who massively abused the tax exemption and sold their products in the tax areas causing colossal loss to the struggling local industry of the country, which contributes colossal amount of duties and taxes to the nation’s exchequer.

This practice would be most detrimental for the entire industry of the country, especially the steel sector as well as oil and ghee sector.

The association urged the Senate to withdrawn this resolution.

SAPM FBR Federal Excise Duty FATA Shaukat Tarin PATA

