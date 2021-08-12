Hot, humid weather likely

KARACHI: A hot and humid weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country, the Met Office said on Wednesday.

However, it forecast, rain-wind-thundershower for Kashmir, northeast Punjab, upper Khyber Pukhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan in the next 24 hours.

In the past 24 hours: Weather remained hot and humid in most parts of the country. Nokkundi scotched by 44 degrees Celsius of temperature followed by Dalbandin and Dadu 43 degress Celsius, each but upper Punjab and Kashmir recieved some rain-thunderstorm. Gujranwala recorded 6 mm of the rainfall, Muzaffarabad Airport 3 mm, Kalam and Murree 1 mm, each.

