SHC extends Siraj Durrani’s, Khuro’s pre-arrest bail

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Wednesday extended the pre-arrest bail of Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani till October 6.

Sindh Assembly Speaker Durrani submitted a petition in the Sindh High Court against the NAB investigation probing his alleged abuse of authority.

During the hearing, the NAB prosecutor told the high court that the anti-graft body had completed the investigation and it would be forwarded to Islamabad headquarters NAB after its approval.

NAB prosecutor further told the court that a reference against the Sindh Assembly speaker would be filed after getting a nod from NAB chairman. He prayed to the court to give time to the anti-corruption body for submission of its probe report till the final approval of the NAB chairman.

The court directed the NAB prosecutor to submit the probe report during next hearing of the court.

NAB has sent a call-up notice to Durrani alleging that he made illegal appointments in Benazir Bhutto Shaheed University, Lyari.

The counsel for Speaker Durrani told the court that all allegations levelled by the NAB were fabricated and politically motivated. The court extended Durrani’s bail till Oct 6.

In another case, the Sindh High Court extended the bail of PPP Sindh President and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Food Nisar Ahmed Khuro till September 28.

The court on Wednesday heard two applications submitted by Khuro. Khuro who attended the court hearing, pleaded to the court to direct the federal government to remove his name from the Exit Control List.

The NAB is investigating a probe into misappropriation of wheat stock in Sukkur by the minister. The anti-graft body is yet to submit its probe report to the court against Khuro. The NAB requested the court to give it four weeks’ time for submission of the report.