ANL 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.67%)
ASC 18.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.8%)
ASL 24.58 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.25%)
BOP 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
BYCO 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
FCCL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.11%)
FFBL 26.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
FFL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.49%)
FNEL 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.96%)
GGGL 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3.21%)
GGL 43.70 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (2.92%)
HUMNL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.29%)
JSCL 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.41%)
KAPCO 39.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.23%)
KEL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MDTL 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.84%)
MLCF 43.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.3%)
NETSOL 153.40 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (0.85%)
PACE 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.67%)
PAEL 32.13 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.72%)
PIBTL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.56%)
POWER 8.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.91%)
PTC 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.2%)
SILK 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
SNGP 51.25 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.99%)
TELE 17.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.16%)
TRG 159.70 Increased By ▲ 6.50 (4.24%)
UNITY 38.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.31%)
WTL 3.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.01%)
BR100 5,117 Increased By ▲ 23.1 (0.45%)
BR30 25,593 Increased By ▲ 257.42 (1.02%)
KSE100 47,377 Increased By ▲ 241.9 (0.51%)
KSE30 18,926 Increased By ▲ 114.29 (0.61%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,085
8124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,080,360
4,85624hr
7.51% positivity
Sindh
403,964
Punjab
367,054
Balochistan
31,298
Islamabad
91,672
KPK
149,532
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

SHC extends Siraj Durrani’s, Khuro’s pre-arrest bail

INP 12 Aug 2021

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Wednesday extended the pre-arrest bail of Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani till October 6.

Sindh Assembly Speaker Durrani submitted a petition in the Sindh High Court against the NAB investigation probing his alleged abuse of authority.

During the hearing, the NAB prosecutor told the high court that the anti-graft body had completed the investigation and it would be forwarded to Islamabad headquarters NAB after its approval.

NAB prosecutor further told the court that a reference against the Sindh Assembly speaker would be filed after getting a nod from NAB chairman. He prayed to the court to give time to the anti-corruption body for submission of its probe report till the final approval of the NAB chairman.

The court directed the NAB prosecutor to submit the probe report during next hearing of the court.

NAB has sent a call-up notice to Durrani alleging that he made illegal appointments in Benazir Bhutto Shaheed University, Lyari.

The counsel for Speaker Durrani told the court that all allegations levelled by the NAB were fabricated and politically motivated. The court extended Durrani’s bail till Oct 6.

In another case, the Sindh High Court extended the bail of PPP Sindh President and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Food Nisar Ahmed Khuro till September 28.

The court on Wednesday heard two applications submitted by Khuro. Khuro who attended the court hearing, pleaded to the court to direct the federal government to remove his name from the Exit Control List.

The NAB is investigating a probe into misappropriation of wheat stock in Sukkur by the minister. The anti-graft body is yet to submit its probe report to the court against Khuro. The NAB requested the court to give it four weeks’ time for submission of the report.

NAB Sindh Assembly Sindh High Court Agha Siraj Durrani

SHC extends Siraj Durrani’s, Khuro’s pre-arrest bail

US consumer inflation slows in July, but gas prices still rising

Sindh education project: $129.99m financing pact inked with WB

New policy for relending of foreign loans unveiled

All stakeholders must play their part positively: COAS

Pakistan, Iraq concerned at Afghan situation

PC Board takes up issues related to NPPMCL, JCC and Slic

Bogus refunds: Alvi tells FBR to expedite action against errant officers

PDM rejects govt’s ‘unilateral’ electoral reforms

Non-commercial cargo

‘CRB’ to be set up for revival of cos, distressed entities: SECP chief

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.