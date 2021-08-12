Constitution provides equal rights to minorities: CJP

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed Wednesday said the Constitution provides equal rights to the minorities and envisages religious and basic freedom. He was addressing as the chief guest at a seminar, “Rights of minorities guaranteed by the Constitution of Pakistan 1973” organised by Implementation Minority Rights Forum, here on Wednesday.

August 11 is observed as the national minority day to recall the vision of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and to reaffirm the commitment that despite, belonging to different faiths, we are one nation. Events, seminars, and social gatherings are arranged across the country on the day by members of various religious minorities. The chief justice said the Constitution of Pakistan is a comprehensive document. Article 20 of the Constitution envisages religious and basic freedom to every citizen of the country, he said, and added that every religion in this country is free to establish their places of worship.

The chief justice said there are some works to be undertaken by the federal government in order to ensure minority rights, as enshrined in the law, are duly observed.

He stated that the attorney general is a legal representative of the federal government and he may look into the demands made by the minority communities, while I can assist on the legal aspect of the matter, the CJP said. If any feudal lord imperils anyone from the minority community, the doors of the court are always open, he reassured the minorities in Pakistan.

Referring to Article 25, Justice Ahmed said all citizens in Pakistan are equal before the law and are provided equal protection.

There is no discrimination between Muslim, Hindu, Christian, Sikh, or Baha’i community.

He said Articles 51, 59, and 106 of the Constitution provide quota for reserve seats for non-Muslims in Pakistan in the National Assembly, the Senate and the provincial assemblies. The minorities have quota, therefore, they should make efforts to reach the National Assembly, the Senate and the provincial assemblies.

Nobody can prevent them, adding if the landlord or anyone in their areas stop the minorities from reaching the assemblies then they could approach the courts or complain to the government and they are ready to help you.

The minorities have certain privileges, which are not even available to the Muslims that you can enjoy and avail by all means.

