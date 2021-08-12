‘National Minorities Day’ marked

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said on Wednesday that Prime Minister Imran Khan has the Constitutional authority to hold general elections anytime in the country but I can see general elections in 2023.

“I am not a future teller to tell about Nawaz Sharif’s return to Pakistan. No one has been expelled from the government for not speaking against Jahangir Khan Tareen. Pakistan is the safest country for the minorities,” the governor said while addressing a seminar in connection with ‘National Minorities Day’ and later talking to the media.

Provincial Minister for Minorities, IjazAlam Augustine, Minority MNA of PTI, Shanila Ruth, MPA Haroon Gill and Secretary Human Rights Punjab Nadeem urRehman were also present on this occasion

