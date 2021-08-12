ANL 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.67%)
ASC 18.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.8%)
ASL 24.58 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.25%)
BOP 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
BYCO 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
FCCL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.11%)
FFBL 26.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
FFL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.49%)
FNEL 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.96%)
GGGL 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3.21%)
GGL 43.70 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (2.92%)
HUMNL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.29%)
JSCL 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.41%)
KAPCO 39.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.23%)
KEL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MDTL 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.84%)
MLCF 43.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.3%)
NETSOL 153.40 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (0.85%)
PACE 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.67%)
PAEL 32.13 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.72%)
PIBTL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.56%)
POWER 8.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.91%)
PTC 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.2%)
SILK 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
SNGP 51.25 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.99%)
TELE 17.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.16%)
TRG 159.70 Increased By ▲ 6.50 (4.24%)
UNITY 38.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.31%)
WTL 3.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.01%)
BR100 5,117 Increased By ▲ 23.1 (0.45%)
BR30 25,593 Increased By ▲ 257.42 (1.02%)
KSE100 47,377 Increased By ▲ 241.9 (0.51%)
KSE30 18,926 Increased By ▲ 114.29 (0.61%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,085
8124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,080,360
4,85624hr
7.51% positivity
Sindh
403,964
Punjab
367,054
Balochistan
31,298
Islamabad
91,672
KPK
149,532
European shares eye longest winning streak since June

Reuters 12 Aug 2021

LONDON: European shares hit record highs on Wednesday and were on track for their longest winning streak in two months, as an upbeat earnings season reinforced optimism about the region’s economic recovery.

The STOXX 600 index inched up 0.1% to hit an all-time high for an eighth consecutive session, with gains in retailers overshadowing declines in travel and leisure stocks.

Globally, markets traded in tight ranges ahead the release of US consumer prices data, which could offer hints on whether the Federal Reserve will start tapering its massive asset purchases programme earlier than expected.

While worries about tighter monetary policy and a surge in the Delta variant of COVID-19, particularly in Asia and the United States, have weighed on global stocks, European equities have eked out record highs recently.

“The fact that the EU has overtaken the US with a vaccination rate of ~70% seems to have been missed by markets,” Sean Darby, global equity strategist at Jefferies said in a morning note.

“A closer inspection of the data suggests that the Delta variant is not necessarily inhibiting demand, while consumer confidence has proved resilient.”

In earnings, Dutch bank ABN Amro gained 2.8% after it said it would resume dividend payments as an economic recovery helped a stronger-than-expected bounce in net profit.

Analysts are predicting a record 148.1% jump in second-quarter profit for companies listed on the STOXX 600, as per Refintiv IBES data, versus a 104.3% rise forecast at the start of the earnings season.

UK cybersecurity company Avast climbed 3.3% after US rival NortonLifeLock Inc agreed to buy the company for up to $8.6 billion. The world’s largest maker of wind turbines, Vestas Wind Systems, slipped 1.3% as it cut its 2021 outlook after missing second-quarter operating profit forecasts on supply chain disruptions and higher costs.

