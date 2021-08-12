ANL 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.67%)
ASC 18.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.8%)
ASL 24.58 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.25%)
BOP 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
BYCO 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
FCCL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.11%)
FFBL 26.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
FFL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.49%)
FNEL 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.96%)
GGGL 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3.21%)
GGL 43.70 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (2.92%)
HUMNL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.29%)
JSCL 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.41%)
KAPCO 39.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.23%)
KEL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MDTL 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.84%)
MLCF 43.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.3%)
NETSOL 153.40 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (0.85%)
PACE 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.67%)
PAEL 32.13 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.72%)
PIBTL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.56%)
POWER 8.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.91%)
PTC 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.2%)
SILK 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
SNGP 51.25 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.99%)
TELE 17.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.16%)
TRG 159.70 Increased By ▲ 6.50 (4.24%)
UNITY 38.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.31%)
WTL 3.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.01%)
BR100 5,117 Increased By ▲ 23.1 (0.45%)
BR30 25,593 Increased By ▲ 257.42 (1.02%)
KSE100 47,377 Increased By ▲ 241.9 (0.51%)
KSE30 18,926 Increased By ▲ 114.29 (0.61%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,085
8124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,080,360
4,85624hr
7.51% positivity
Sindh
403,964
Punjab
367,054
Balochistan
31,298
Islamabad
91,672
KPK
149,532
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Bilawal daydreaming of winning elections from Karachi: Haleem Adil

APP 12 Aug 2021

KARACHI: The Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, termed Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s claims of winning elections from Karachi as day dreaming and said that PPP has not provided any facility to the metropolis in previous 13 years.

Haleem Adil Sheikh, in a statement issued here on Wednesday, said that PPP during their 13 year long government in Sindh, could not run a single bus in Karachi nor they added one additional drop to water supply system of the largest city of the country. During PPP regime Karachi - that was once dubbed as city of lights has been included among the ten filthiest cities of the world; he said adding that PPP in 13 years given nothing but a rejected person, Murtaza Wahab to Karachi.

People of Sindh were well aware of performance of PPP regime and in the next election not only Karachi but the entire province would reject them who were dreaming of election victory on the basis of dismal performance and prolonged poor governance in Sindh, he noted.

Haleem Adil Sheikh also refuted statement of Bilawal Zardari that not a single rupee was spent out of Rs1100 billion package and termed it an irresponsible statement.

He said that PPP chairman has portrayed only one side of the coin and he was right to the extent that Sindh government had not spent even a rupee in this regard.

Federal government’s share in the package was 62 percent while remaining 38 percent was the share of Sindh government, Sheikh informed and added that federal government was spending Rs35 billion on Orangi, Mehmoodabad, and Gujjar nullahs and 80 percent work has been completed.

Track of green line was complete while buses have arrived at the Karachi port as well; Haleem said and hoped that green line service would be on the roads in September this year.

Significant progress was recorded on two other transport sector projects, freight terminal and Karachi Circular Railway, as well, he added.

Work on another important project for bulk supply of water to Karachi K-4 has been expedited after handing over the project to Wapda, said Haleem Sheikh.

Murtaza Wahab Haleem Adil Sheikh Bilawal Bhutto Zardari PPP

