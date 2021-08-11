ANL 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.67%)
ASC 18.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.8%)
ASL 24.58 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.25%)
BOP 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
BYCO 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
FCCL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.11%)
FFBL 26.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
FFL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.49%)
FNEL 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.96%)
GGGL 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3.21%)
GGL 43.70 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (2.92%)
HUMNL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.29%)
JSCL 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.41%)
KAPCO 39.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.23%)
KEL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MDTL 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.84%)
MLCF 43.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.3%)
NETSOL 153.40 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (0.85%)
PACE 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.67%)
PAEL 32.13 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.72%)
PIBTL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.56%)
POWER 8.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.91%)
PTC 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.2%)
SILK 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
SNGP 51.25 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.99%)
TELE 17.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.16%)
TRG 159.70 Increased By ▲ 6.50 (4.24%)
UNITY 38.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.31%)
WTL 3.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.01%)
BR100 5,117 Increased By ▲ 23.1 (0.45%)
BR30 25,593 Increased By ▲ 257.42 (1.02%)
KSE100 47,377 Increased By ▲ 241.9 (0.51%)
KSE30 18,926 Increased By ▲ 114.29 (0.61%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,085
8124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,080,360
4,85624hr
7.51% positivity
Sindh
403,964
Punjab
367,054
Balochistan
31,298
Islamabad
91,672
KPK
149,532
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper recoils on Chile mine deal, firmer dollar

  • Losses were modest, however, after US lawmakers approved a $1 trillion infrastructure spending bill
  • Copper has pulled back from a record peak of $10,747.50 touched in May, but is still up 22% so far this year.
Reuters 11 Aug 2021

LONDON: Copper prices retreated on Wednesday, weighed down by a strong dollar and dwindling chances of a strike at the world's biggest copper mine.

Losses were modest, however, after US lawmakers approved a $1 trillion infrastructure spending bill.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange gave up 0.7% to $9,450.50 per tonne in official trading after gaining 1.6% in the previous session.

"It's a mixed bag for copper with the infrastructure bill in the US creating a bit of excitement, but at the same time it looks like supply disruption risk in Chile is fading," said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank in Copenhagen.

Demand doubts and dollar weigh on copper

"The market has run out of fuel to keep the rally going, but at the same time the market still believes in the long-term upside potential so that's keeping selling interest muted."

Copper has pulled back from a record peak of $10,747.50 touched in May, but is still up 22% so far this year.

The dollar struck a five-week peak against the yen ahead of US inflation data later on Wednesday, with a strong number potentially pressuring the Federal Reserve to wind back policy support.

A stronger dollar makes greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other currencies.

BHP Group Ltd and the union at its Escondida copper mine, the world's biggest, said they had reached a tentative deal for a new contract.

Copper gains as world's biggest mine prepares for strike

LME tin rose 0.8% in official activity to a fresh record of $35,350 a tonne while prices on the Shanghai Futures Exchange hit a record 239,870 yuan a tonne on tight supply.

ShFE tin stockpiles fell to their lowest since April 2017 while refined tin output from 20 Chinese smelters plunged 22.7% in July from a month earlier.

LME lead inventories fell to 57,850 tonnes, their lowest since July 2019, while ShFE lead stockpiles hit a record 181,391 tonnes by the end of last week.

LME aluminium added 0.1% to $2,577.50 a tonne, zinc advanced 0.9% to $3,027.50, lead gained 0.9% to $2,308.50 while nickel fell 0.3% to $18,902.

Aluminium prices copper production LME aluminium copper price Copper export

Copper recoils on Chile mine deal, firmer dollar

Red list travel rules: Pakistan presents counter to UK's argument

Pakistan receives first tranche of Sinopharm vaccine through COVAX

Govt that comes to force in Afghanistan at barrel of a gun will lack legitimacy: US State Dept

Taliban capture eighth provincial Afghan capital in six days

Air Link looks to tap Pakistan's 'gold mine' as it gears up for IPO

Stocks stage rally as KSE-100 gains 242 points

Taliban could isolate Kabul in 30 days, take over in 90: US intelligence

'National Remittance Loyalty Program' being launched to encourage overseas Pakistanis

Delay in LNG spot cargoes tenders costs Pakistan Rs10.6bn

Another 4,856 Covid-19 cases reported as Pakistan continues to battle fourth wave

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters