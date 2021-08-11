Govt that comes to force in Afghanistan at barrel of a gun will lack legitimacy: US State Dept

The US has said that any government that comes to force in Afghanistan at the barrel of a gun will lack legitimacy and will not have the international assistance they would need to achieve degree of durability, adding that this stance has been reiterated several times across different forums.

"It is not just our contention that any government that comes to power in Afghanistan at the barrel of a gun will lack international support and international legitimacy. It is, in fact, the consensus that has emerged and that has been stated any number of times," US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said during a press briefing.

He added that he has already gone through a litany of countries, of international blocs and institutions that have signed on to this "simple proposition".

Taliban capture eighth provincial Afghan capital in six days

Price's statement comes as Taliban fighters took control of another city in northern Afghanistan on Wednesday, according to an official, the eighth provincial capital to fall to the insurgents in six days as US-led foreign forces complete their withdrawal.

Taliban forces now control 65% of Afghanistan, have taken or threaten to take 11 provincial capitals and seek to deprive Kabul of its traditional support from national forces in the north, a senior European Union official said earlier on Tuesday.

US President Joe Biden urged Afghan leaders to fight for their homeland, saying on Tuesday he did not regret his decision to withdraw, noting that the US had spent more than $1 trillion over 20 years and lost thousands of troops.

In Geneva on Tuesday, UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet said reports of violations that could amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity were emerging, including "deeply disturbing reports" of the summary execution of surrendering government troops.

Meanwhile, Price, in the press briefing, said that US Special envoy for Afghanistan Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad had been sent to Doha "to seek to advance and seek to support".

"He will press the Taliban to stop their military offensive and to negotiate a political settlement. We, again, know that is the only path to stability, to development in Afghanistan," the department spokesperson said.

Envoys from hosts Qatar, Britain, China, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, the United Nations, and European Union are also due to discuss the situation in Afghanistan. Price said that the participants will press for a reduction in violence, a ceasefire and a commitment by the part of these regional and broader governments and multilateral and international institutions not to recognise any government that is imposed by force.

While talking about the special immigrant visa (SIV) program, Price announced that the US has relocated almost a thousand special immigrants and their family members as of August 10.

"That number is, in fact, 995, so when we say almost, we mean almost. We are, of course, unable to preview upcoming flight schedules, but we expect to surpass that 1,000 number very shortly," he said.

Another city falls to Taliban as thousands flee northern Afghanistan

"To date, approximately 60 percent of the Afghan special immigrants who arrived at Fort Lee have departed Fort Lee to begin their new lives in the United States with assistance from the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program."

These include thousands of Afghan interpreters and translators who worked for the US throughout its nearly two-decade military campaign in the country. They will be provided temporary housing and services as they complete the final steps in the special immigrant process.

The relocation of these special immigrants come as tens of thousands of people fled their homes in the north for the relative safety of Kabul and other centres after the Taliban seized more provincial capitals.