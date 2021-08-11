ANL 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.67%)
Corruption drowns nations and Afghanistan is an example: Fawad

  • Says Afghan leaders are busy in blame game instead of facilitating the public
BR Web Desk 11 Aug 2021

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has said that corruption of leadership drowns the nations and Afghanistan is an example of it.

In a series of tweets on Wednesday, Fawad said: "With 8th province falling to Taliban, people of Afghanistan and the United States must question the so called leadership of Afghanistan where two trillion dollars vanished that they received to build the Afghan National Army."

He asked how come all ministers and generals have become billionaires but the people of Afghanistan are suffering due to poverty.

"Afghan leaders are busy in blame game instead of facilitating the public. They are least concerned about the peace and prosperity of their nation," he stated.

The minister remarked, "I will suggest them to focus upon welfare of their people instead of defaming Pakistan."

Earlier, speaking to an Afghan delegation, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that Pakistan is neither responsible for Taliban's actions nor is their spokesperson.

'Pakistan not a spokesman for Taliban,' says PM

The prime minister said that Pakistan has no favourites in Kabul, adding that an inclusive government is the only solution for Afghanistan.

Pakistan has nothing to gain from an unstable Afghanistan: FM Qureshi

He said that once the situation calms down, Pakistan and Afghanistan would have the best relations.

