Spot gold may slowly drop towards $1,687-$1,704 range

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may slowly drop towards a range of $1,687-$1,704 per ounce, driven by a wave C.

This wave looks incomplete, as it is capable of travelling to $1,664, the 100% projection level. The bounce triggered by the support at $1,687 seems to have ended around a resistance at $1,748.

Spot gold may rise further to $1,785

A break above $1,748 will not only lead to a gain to $1,768, but also signal a completion of the wave C.

On the daily chart, the metal is consolidating around a support at $1,718.

The consolidation could be a preparation for a further drop, as the downtrend from the Aug. 7 high of $2,072.50 may have resumed. Driven by a wave C, the trend may extend to $1,671, or a much lower level of $1,520.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.