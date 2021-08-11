ANL 30.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.74%)
ASC 18.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.79%)
ASL 24.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
BOP 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
BYCO 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.81%)
FCCL 21.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.28%)
FFBL 26.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.73%)
FFL 20.35 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.14%)
FNEL 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.07%)
GGGL 25.88 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (6.94%)
GGL 42.46 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (7.6%)
HUMNL 6.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1%)
JSCL 22.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
KAPCO 39.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.68%)
KEL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
MDTL 3.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
MLCF 43.73 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.53%)
NETSOL 152.10 Increased By ▲ 5.76 (3.94%)
PACE 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
PAEL 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.84%)
PIBTL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.65%)
POWER 8.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 22.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.48%)
PTC 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.91%)
SILK 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.16%)
SNGP 50.75 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.48%)
TELE 17.56 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (6.94%)
TRG 153.20 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.7%)
UNITY 38.88 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (3.1%)
WTL 3.49 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.49%)
BR100 5,094 Increased By ▲ 14.91 (0.29%)
BR30 25,336 Increased By ▲ 185.54 (0.74%)
KSE100 47,135 Increased By ▲ 11.86 (0.03%)
KSE30 18,812 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-0.01%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,004
8624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,075,504
3,88424hr
7.85% positivity
Sindh
401,790
Punjab
365,824
Balochistan
31,234
Islamabad
91,217
KPK
149,056
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

NA couldn't pass 8 bills due to absence of ministers

Naveed Butt | Zulfiqar Ahmad 11 Aug 2021

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly could not pass eight bills Tuesday due to absence of concerned ministers but six bills were introduced and as many as 23 reports on various bills were also presented in the House.

Amjad Ali Khan of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), who was presiding the House on a private members' day showed serious concern over absence of the ministers, saying the ministers must ensure their presence in the House, when there are matters pertaining to legislation.

"There is no cabinet meeting today, so why the ministers are absent from the House? There are important bills, which were supposed to be passed today but due to absence of the concerned minister we cannot take them up," he lamented.

The chair referred the six bills to the concerned standing committees for further deliberations.

A bill, "The Islamabad Capital Territory Food Safety Bill, 2020" moved by Ali Nawaz Awan of the PTI, as passed by the National Assembly and not passed by Senate within 90 days of its laying in the Senate, was referred to a joint sitting for consideration and passage.

The government strongly opposed, "The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2021" moved by Mohsin Dawar, an independent MNA, for binding the government to that there should be fixed days for the joint session of the parliament in the Constitutional Amendment Bill, 2021.

State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad and parliamentary secretary on law and Justice Malika Bukhari strongly opposed the bill, saying the procedure of calling a joint sitting of parliament is already given in the Articles 70 and 54 of the Constitution.

As many as six bills, which were introduced in the House include,(i)The Constitution Amendment Bill (Amendment in Article 27), (ii) the Trade Organizations Amendment Bill 2021, (iii) The Constitution Amendment Bill (Amendment in Article 59), (iv) The Drug Regulatory Amendment Bill, 2021, (v) Pakistan Medical Commission Amendment Bill, and (vi) Islamabad Capital Territory Destitute and Neglected Children Bill, 2021.

Eight bills which could not be tabled due to absence of the ministers include,(i) The Civil Servants (Amendment) Bill, 2020, (ii)The Child Marriage Restraint (Amendment) Bill, 2019, (iii)The Post Office Bill, 2020, (iv)The Islamabad Community Integration Bill, 2020, (v)The Limitation (Amendment) Bill, 2020, (vi)The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2020, (vii)The Aiwan-e-Zarat Bill, 2021, and (viii) The Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

As many as 23 reports of the standing committees on various bills were presented in the House include, The Legal Practitioners and Bar Councils (Amendment) Bill, 2021, The Port Qasim Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2021, The National Institute of Oceanography (Amendment) Bill, 2019, The Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (Amendment) Bill, 2019, The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2019, The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2020, The Registration (Amendment) Bill, 2021, The Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2019, The Specific Relief (Amendment) Bill, 2021, The Islamabad Consumer Protection (Amendment) Bill, 2020, The Pakistan Penal Code (Amendment) Bill, 2020,The Higher Education Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2019, The National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2019, The Pakistan National Council of the Arts (Amendment) Bill, 2019, The Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020, The Pakistan Academy of Letters (Amendment) Bill, 2019, The Code of Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Bill, 2020,The Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill, 2020, and The Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill, 2020, etc.

Earlier, the National Assembly was informed that the government has extended a subsidy of Rs30 billion to consumers through the Utility Stores Corporation (USC).

Responding to a calling attention notice, the parliamentary secretary for industries and production, Aliya Hamza Malik, said that prices of essential commodities including ghee, rice, pulses, flour, and sugar remained constant at utility outlets from February 2020 to 27th July 2021.

"We've also taken Utility Stores Corporation towards profitability and its sales have also enhanced significantly," she claimed.

Meanwhile, a parliamentary delegation from Niger attended the proceedings of the house. The minister of state for parliamentary affairs welcomed the delegation.

He said that both Pakistan and Niger would work together for world peace. He appreciated the support and stance of Niger for the cause of Kashmiri people. The members of opposition parties, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) also welcomed the delegation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

National Assembly Ali Nawaz Awan Mohsin Dawar Amjad Ali Khan trade organizations Ali Muhammad

NA couldn't pass 8 bills due to absence of ministers

$2.7bn remittances arrive in July

US Senate passes Biden's massive infrastructure bill

Monetary benefits to expats: 'NRLP' being launched to encourage official channel

RLNG-fired plants: Govt decides to go for debt re-capitalization, refinancing

Delay in LNG spot cargoes tenders costs kitty Rs10.6bn

PM for development of beach tourism in Balochistan

PM's focus on Karachi becomes razor sharp

Govt moves SC against LHC sugar price verdict

Privatisation programme: SLIC delisting to be approved today

Supplies from Fata, Pata to taxable areas: FBR to set up 'IREN' checkposts for surveillance

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.