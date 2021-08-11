LHC restrains govt from taking action against JDW

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday restrained the government from taking any action against the petitioner JDW Sugar Mill of former secretary Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Jahangir Khan Tareen and others challenging the ex-mill rate of sugar fixed by the government.

The petitioners' counsel contended that it is not possible for the petitioner mills to sale out the sugar at the govt's fixed rate. He said the court had directed the government to take in confidence the petitioner and other mills while fixing the sugar price. He said the court on the same matter had already granted relief to other mills also. He, therefore, prayed the court to direct the respondent officials not to take any action against the petitioners.

The law officer however opposed the petitions and said the government had taken the 38 sugar mills in confidence before fixing the sugar price.

He said the government adopted all the rules and also fixed the sugar price under the court's directions. He therefore prayed the court to dismiss the petitions being not maintainable.

The court however after hearing both the sides, issued the notices to the respondents and sought reply in the petitions.

