PARTLY FACETIOUS; Using an aen in her name

"Speaking of Firdous Ashiq Awan - guided or ballistic missile?"

"Hey, the name has an aen, you know the 24th alphabet in Urdu, and so I would say a cruise missile which is guided for the longer term..."

"You being facetious?"

"No, and for the uninitiated, let me enlighten you. Aen is a rare letter found in words borrowed from the Arabic and that's where the holiest Muslim shrines are located"

"Okaaay."

"Floored aren't you, and it represents a glottal stop and since I am sure you never heard of the word glottal let me enlighten you yet again - glottis is the opening between the vocal cords at the upper part of the windpipe and it is open during breathing but closed during swallowing..."

"Hey, I can talk and swallow at the same time."

"And one day you will choke to death!"

"Such kind words! Anyway you reckon Firdous Ashiq Awan used an aen in her name and will be back?"

"Yes, but one word of advice - the aen keeps getting her an executive position but I reckon that its usefulness is limited to The Khan so perhaps some adjustments..."

"Ha, ha, anyway I contacted Jehangir Khan Tareen and advised him to use aen in his name if he wishes..."

"You are being facetious."

"No seriously, I mean what does he have to lose if he inserts an aen somewhere in Jehangir?"

"That's not possible."

"How about in Tareen?"

"Stop, this is getting ridiculous."

"Hey Mercedes Lackey, an American novelist, said if it is stupid but it works, it isn't stupid."

"Never heard of her."

"She writes fantasy novels."

"Hmmm...maybe then she is an appropriate person to quote."

