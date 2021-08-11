PDM to chalk out future strategy today

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) would meet today (Wednesday) to reactivate the alliance of the opposition parties and chalk out its future strategy against the government.

The PDM president, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, would chair the meeting to be held here in the federal capital, which would be attended by the leadership of its component parties.

PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif would lead the party's delegation to the meeting.

However, it was not clear whether party vice president Maryam Nawaz would also be participating in the meeting or not.

On Tuesday, the PML-N sources said that party president Sharif telephoned former premier Nawaz Sharif and held consultations about the PDM meeting.

They said that the PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif instructed the party president to reactivate the PDM for launching an effective anti-government drive.

The PDM's meeting is being held days after the UK Home Office rejected a request by the former premier and PML-N Quaid for an extension in his visa.

The PML-N sources said that the party would also apprise the PDM leadership about the situations arose out of the British home department's decision.

