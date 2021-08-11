ANL 30.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.74%)
Aug 11, 2021
We must adopt the slogan 'Made in Pakistan': Ahmad Jawad

N H Zuberi 11 Aug 2021

KARACHI: Pakistan will celebrate its 75th Independence Day on August 14 amid a slew of economic and diplomatic challenges. it's time we must adopt a slogan "Made in Pakistan" from fashion style to exports, from manufacturing to local produce, from making brands to enrich tourism, from self reliance to goodbye to IMF, from beggars to choosers. That will be the key for a prosperous Pakistan, said Vice President of Pakistan Businesses Forum (PBF), Ahmad Jawad.

The nation of more than 220 million people, who enjoys a geo-strategic location since its inception in 1947, will mark the day amid new regional alignments.

Talking to the Business Recorder, he said we must also pledge that democracy will be strengthened in the country with rule of law; no special status to any one. Corruption will be ended from all government departments, politics shouldn't involve in economic matters of the country.

"The economic policies will be and must be continued with full spirit of the previous government."

The government of Prime Minister Imran Khan is struggling to prop up an ailing economy, which has also been hammered by the pandemic.

"The nation is celebrating this Independence Day amid serious challenges ahead and the foremost to strengthening the Pakistani currency against dollar. The yearly economic survey reveals that Pakistan's economy certainly grew with the growth of 3.94% compared to contract for the first time in 68 years by 0.38% in last year due to the adverse impact of the virus outbreak."

Now we are moving to achieve 5% growth target in the ongoing fiscal year.

He highlighted the regional developments, tensions with India and the inclusion of Iran into China's Belt Road Initiative (BRI), which have given Islamabad an opportunity to strengthen its strategic importance.

Jawad said Afghanistan is at a make or break point. If peace is restored, it will ultimately benefit Pakistan. We have to push the process forward in our own interest.

"Similarly Pakistan faces a plethora of challenges and we cannot remain oblivious to them. Water scarcity, power pollution, poverty, inflation, inadequate healthcare and illiteracy are some of the major issues that we are facing today. You need not wait till you become an adult to bring about important social changes within your homes, neighbourhood and society. All you need is knowledge, passion and willingness to do something great for Pakistan," he said.

"Let us make a resolution on this Independence Day that we will not waste water; as experts are warning that a massive water crisis awaits Pakistan and the country might suffer of water shortage in the coming years. This is a very scary situation and in this regard we need to evaluate our habits."

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

