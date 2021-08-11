ANL 30.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.74%)
ASC 18.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.79%)
ASL 24.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
BOP 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
BYCO 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.81%)
FCCL 21.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.28%)
FFBL 26.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.73%)
FFL 20.35 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.14%)
FNEL 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.07%)
GGGL 25.88 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (6.94%)
GGL 42.46 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (7.6%)
HUMNL 6.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1%)
JSCL 22.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
KAPCO 39.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.68%)
KEL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
MDTL 3.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
MLCF 43.73 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.53%)
NETSOL 152.10 Increased By ▲ 5.76 (3.94%)
PACE 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
PAEL 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.84%)
PIBTL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.65%)
POWER 8.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 22.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.48%)
PTC 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.91%)
SILK 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.16%)
SNGP 50.75 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.48%)
TELE 17.56 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (6.94%)
TRG 153.20 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.7%)
UNITY 38.88 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (3.1%)
WTL 3.49 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.49%)
BR100 5,094 Increased By ▲ 14.91 (0.29%)
BR30 25,336 Increased By ▲ 185.54 (0.74%)
KSE100 47,135 Increased By ▲ 11.86 (0.03%)
KSE30 18,812 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-0.01%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,004
8624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,075,504
3,88424hr
7.85% positivity
Sindh
401,790
Punjab
365,824
Balochistan
31,234
Islamabad
91,217
KPK
149,056
Govt would be toppled if opposition jointly tables no-trust motion: Bilawal

NNI 11 Aug 2021

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday said that the Punjab and central governments would be overthrown once the opposition jointly tabled no trust motion.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi on Tuesday, he said that the general elections in the country could be held anytime, if the opposition is serious, we would have to do politics of principles.

He said, "I do not believe signals, would go to Washington in a few days and would hear the screams of the rulers."

The PPP chairman said that the opposition would have to come out of personal politics if it wants to harm the government, adding that the incumbent government is going and the PPP will form next government.

Meanwhile, talking to media at the Young Men Christian Association (YMCA) ground after its inauguration, Bilawal Bhutto lashed out on the Prime Minister for calling the terrorists "Martyred".

He urged PM Imran Khan to review his policy and should implement the National Action Plan (NAP) to curb the new wave of terrorism in the country. He said his party would form the next government as the days of sitting rulers were counted. Bilawal said he believe in toppling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) regime through a democratic way. But, he added that general election could be held anytime as the sitting government would go home soon.He said Imran and Buzdar governments could be ended if joint opposition brought no-confidence motion in the centre and Punjab. The PPP chairman raising the issue of the development of Karachi city and said PM had not released a single penny in the head of announced package of Rs1100 billion for Karachi.

He said the federal government was deliberately doing injustice to Sindh province and Karachi city and that was the reason of people looking at the PPP for resolving their issues.

Bilawal said his party's government in Sindh was taking all possible steps for the betterment of Karachi city under the leadership of Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah. He said Karachi would defeat the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) by popular vote in the next local bodies election.

The PPP chairman appreciated positive activities and sports available for the general public in the YMCA ground and said PPP's Sindh government would increase such positivity in future.

Murad Ali Shah Bilawal Bhutto Zardari general elections Sindh province PPP chairman

