Govt would be toppled if opposition jointly tables no-trust motion: Bilawal

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday said that the Punjab and central governments would be overthrown once the opposition jointly tabled no trust motion.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi on Tuesday, he said that the general elections in the country could be held anytime, if the opposition is serious, we would have to do politics of principles.

He said, "I do not believe signals, would go to Washington in a few days and would hear the screams of the rulers."

The PPP chairman said that the opposition would have to come out of personal politics if it wants to harm the government, adding that the incumbent government is going and the PPP will form next government.

Meanwhile, talking to media at the Young Men Christian Association (YMCA) ground after its inauguration, Bilawal Bhutto lashed out on the Prime Minister for calling the terrorists "Martyred".

He urged PM Imran Khan to review his policy and should implement the National Action Plan (NAP) to curb the new wave of terrorism in the country. He said his party would form the next government as the days of sitting rulers were counted. Bilawal said he believe in toppling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) regime through a democratic way. But, he added that general election could be held anytime as the sitting government would go home soon.He said Imran and Buzdar governments could be ended if joint opposition brought no-confidence motion in the centre and Punjab. The PPP chairman raising the issue of the development of Karachi city and said PM had not released a single penny in the head of announced package of Rs1100 billion for Karachi.

He said the federal government was deliberately doing injustice to Sindh province and Karachi city and that was the reason of people looking at the PPP for resolving their issues.

Bilawal said his party's government in Sindh was taking all possible steps for the betterment of Karachi city under the leadership of Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah. He said Karachi would defeat the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) by popular vote in the next local bodies election.

The PPP chairman appreciated positive activities and sports available for the general public in the YMCA ground and said PPP's Sindh government would increase such positivity in future.