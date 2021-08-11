Troika Plus meeting: Special envoy leaves for Qatar

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's special envoy for Afghanistan Ambassador Muhammad Sadiq Tuesday left for Qatar to represent the country in the important meeting of Troika Plus, involving the United States, China, Pakistan and Russia, being held from August 10-11, as part of the last-ditch effort to find a political solution to the conflict in Afghanistan.

According to a Foreign Office statement, Ambassador Sadiq is visiting Doha to participate in the Regional Conference on Afghanistan and meeting of Troika Plus at the invitation of Dr Mutlaq Al Qahtani, Qatari Special Envoy for Counter Terrorism and Mediation in Conflict Resolution. Pakistan's Ambassador to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmed Khan is accompanying the Special Representative.

"Pakistan attaches high importance to the Troika Plus mechanism, involving Pakistan, US, Russia and China. This meeting of Troika Plus in Doha is taking place at an important time when the security situation in Afghanistan is continuously deteriorating particularly as the withdrawal of the US and NATO troops from the country continues," the statement noted.

It added that Pakistan hopes that the meetings in Doha would help facilitate resumption of Intra-Afghan Negotiations with a view to achieve a political solution for a peaceful, stable and prosperous Afghanistan, at peace with itself and with its neighbours.

The crucial meeting of the Troika Plus is being held at a time when Taliban and Afghan security forces are battling each other to claim control over major parts of Afghanistan amid US troops withdrawal.

US special representative on Afghanistan reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad is representing the US in the meeting who would be joined by senior representatives from China and Russia.

"The meeting is aimed at making efforts to convince both, Taliban and Afghan government, to agree to a ceasefire and resume meaningful intra-Afghan negotiations," a diplomatic source said.

He said that the representatives of the Troika Plus forum would also held meeting with the Taliban and Afghan government representatives to press them for resumption of the peace talks.

On Monday, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi clarified that Pakistan is not supportive of a military takeover in Afghanistan and urged all the parties to the conflict to find political solution through peace talks.

Afghanistan's Head of High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah along with State Minister in Peace Affairs Sayed Saadat Mansoor Naderi would also participate in the Regional Conference on Afghanistan in the Troika Plus meeting.

