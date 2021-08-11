ANL 30.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.74%)
ASC 18.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.79%)
ASL 24.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
BOP 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
BYCO 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.81%)
FCCL 21.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.28%)
FFBL 26.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.73%)
FFL 20.35 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.14%)
FNEL 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.07%)
GGGL 25.88 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (6.94%)
GGL 42.46 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (7.6%)
HUMNL 6.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1%)
JSCL 22.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
KAPCO 39.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.68%)
KEL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
MDTL 3.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
MLCF 43.73 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.53%)
NETSOL 152.10 Increased By ▲ 5.76 (3.94%)
PACE 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
PAEL 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.84%)
PIBTL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.65%)
POWER 8.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 22.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.48%)
PTC 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.91%)
SILK 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.16%)
SNGP 50.75 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.48%)
TELE 17.56 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (6.94%)
TRG 153.20 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.7%)
UNITY 38.88 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (3.1%)
WTL 3.49 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.49%)
BR100 5,094 Increased By ▲ 14.91 (0.29%)
BR30 25,336 Increased By ▲ 185.54 (0.74%)
KSE100 47,135 Increased By ▲ 11.86 (0.03%)
KSE30 18,812 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-0.01%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,004
8624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,075,504
3,88424hr
7.85% positivity
Sindh
401,790
Punjab
365,824
Balochistan
31,234
Islamabad
91,217
KPK
149,056
Early Trade: Wall St inches higher ahead of $1 trn infrastructure bill vote

Reuters 11 Aug 2021

NEW YORK: Wall Street's main indexes edged higher on Tuesday, helped by a rebound in oil stocks, while investors awaited a Senate vote on a much-anticipated $1 trillion infrastructure bill.

Six of the 11 major S&P sectors rose in early trading. The energy sector tracked a recovery in oil prices from a three-week low and was the top gainer, followed by materials shares.

After the vote on the bipartisan infrastructure bill at 11 a.m. ET (1500 GMT), the Senate will immediately begin to debate $3.5 trillion in additional investments to jump-start road and bridge-building projects over the next five years and new social programs over the next decade.

With new coronavirus cases rising steadily in the United States, progress on the infrastructure package is expected to help gauge fiscal support for the next leg of recovery in the world's largest economy.

The rapid spread of the Delta variant has pushed cases and hospitalizations to a six-month high, with COVID-19 cases averaging 100,000 for three days in a row - up 35% over the past week.

"We are sort of in a holding pattern. The Delta variant is causing investors to sit on their hands and not really do anything with their portfolios at this point," said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA.

Investor focus is also on inflation numbers due later this week for hints about the path of Federal Reserve policy, after two Fed officials said on Monday inflation was already at a level that could satisfy one leg of a key test for the beginning of rate hikes.

The S&P 500 and the Dow dipped from record highs on Monday, weighed down by a fall in oil stocks and concerns of a sooner-than-expected Fed tapering after a strong jobs report last week.

"We've been seeing the participation of the market narrow, and that usually is an indication of some sort of digestion that is likely to occur. We need to reset the dials before moving significantly higher," Stovall said.

At 9:58 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 70.53 points, or 0.20%, at 35,172.38, the S&P 500 was up 8.41 points, or 0.19%, at 4,440.76, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 23.54 points, or 0.16%, at 14,883.72.

AMC Entertainment jumped 5.7% after beating second-quarter revenue estimates as moviegoers returned to its theaters after a year of closures and restrictions.

Kansas City Southern gained 7.8% after Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd raised its offer for the US railroad operator by about $2 billion to $27.29 billion.

SVB Financial Group slipped 2.7% on a discounted $1.25 billion equity offering.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.12-to-1 ratio on the NYSE. Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.10-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 19 new 52-week highs and 2 new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 35 new highs and 36 new lows.

Early Trade: Wall St inches higher ahead of $1 trn infrastructure bill vote

