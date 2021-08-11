Karachi Yarn Market Rate

KARACHI: Karachi Yarn Market Rates on Tuesday (August 10, 2021).

======================================= CONES CARDED ======================================= 10/1. Indus 2150 12/1 Nadeem Textile 2200 Indus 2300 Bajwa 2250 16/1. Nadeem Textile 2350 United 2200 Abdullah Textile 2200 Indus 2370 Bajwa 2330 21/1. Al-Karam (A.K) 2500 Suriya Tex 2450 United 2350 GulAhmed (G.Lite) 2500 Nadeem Textile 2450 Indus Dyeing 2500 Abdullah Textile 2400 Lucky Cotton 2400 22/1. Bajwa 2450 United 2400 --------------------------------------- CONES CARDED --------------------------------------- 24/1. United 2500 26/1. AL-Karam 2650 Amin Text 2600 Shadman Cotton 2600 Diamond Int'l 2600 Lucky Cotton 2550 28/1 Abdullah Textile 2750 30/1. Amin Tex. 2750 Al-Karam 2750 Jubilee Spinning 2700 GulAhmed (G.Lite) 2750 Lucky Cotton 2650 Diamond Intl 2700 32/1 Abdullah Textile 2750 40/1 Lucky Cotton 3400 52/1 Lucky Cotton 3800 --------------------------------------- COMBED CONE --------------------------------------- 40/1 Indus CF 3650 --------------------------------------- COMBED CONE --------------------------------------- 20/2. GulAhmed 2550 Amin 2550 Indus Dyeing 2550 Bajwa 2550 Nadeem Textile 2550 42/1 Abdullah Textile 3400 52/1 Abdullah Textile 3850 20/1. SLUB Abdullah Textile 2700 30/1 SLUB Abdullah Textile 2850 60/1. Abdullah Textile 3800 70/1 Abdullah Textile 3900 --------------------------------------- CHEES CONES --------------------------------------- 10/1. 1650 Kasim Tex 1650 Latif Tex. (Latif) 1500 Super 1250 Abdullah Textile (OE) 1200 16/1. (O.E.) Kasim Textile 1900 Masal 1600 --------------------------------------- RATES OF PAKISTANI/IMPORTED POLYESTER YARN (PER LBS) + GST/NON REGISTERED 20% CAST INCLUDED GST IN IMPORTED PRICE --------------------------------------- DTY --------------------------------------- 50/24/0 Local 190.00 Rupali 175.00 Imported 205.00 75/36/0 Imported 164.00 Local 145.00 Rupali 142.00 75/36/Him Imported 175.00 Local 155.00 Rupali 152.00 100/36/0 Imported 159.00 Local 134.00 Rupali 128.00 100/48/INT Local 142.50 Rupali 138.00 Imported 163.00 150/48/0 Imported 148.00 Local 125.00 Rupali 120.00 150/48/Him Imported 154.00 Local 129.00 Rupali 125.00 300/96/0 Imported 144.00 Local 121.00 Rupali 118.00 300/96/Him Imported 148.00 Local 125.50 Rupali 121.00 150/144/Sim Imported 150.00 Local NA 150/144/Him Imported 156.00 Local 136.00 75/72/Sim Imported 167.00 Local 155.00 75/144/Sim Imported 180.00 Local 155.00 --------------------------------------- FDY --------------------------------------- 50/24/SD Imported 151.00 75/72/SD Imported 146.00 50/36/BR Imported 150.00 Local 177.00 100/36/BR Imported 140.00 150/48/BR Imported 132.00 300/96/BR Imported 138.00 --------------------------------------- RATE OF BLANDED YARN IN RUPEES (PER LBS) + GST INCLUDED IMPORTED CAST --------------------------------------- P.V. CONES 18/1 PV A.A. Textiles 170.00 A.A. Cotton 142.00 20/1 PVB A.A. Textile 173.00 A. A. Cotton 174.00 24/1 P.V. BRIGHT A.A. Tex. 179.00 A. A. Cotton (80:20) 180.00 26/1.PV Bright A.A. Tex. 184.00 30/1 PV A.A. Tex."Z" Twist 196.00 A. A. Cotton 195.00 26/1 P.V. (S.D.) A.A. Textile 184.00 A. A. COTTON 130.00 36/1 PV (SD) A.A. Textile 206.00 40/1. (PVB) A. A. Cotton 150.00 A. A. Textile 219.00 46/1 PVSD Ibrahim Fibre 235.00 28/1 PV SLUB A.A. Clock Tower 208.00 30/1 PV SLUB A. A. Cotton (PVB) 210.00 A. A. Cotton (PC) 270.00 A. A. Cotton SLUB (PP) 210.00 --------------------------------------- IMPORTED MVS YARN --------------------------------------- 20/S Kcetex 215.00 Prima 215.00 Local (AVG Price) 204.00 30/S Kcetex 217.00 Prima 217.00 Local (AVG Price) 210.00 40/S Kcetex 240.00 Prima 240.00 Local (AVG Price) 240.00 --------------------------------------- IMPORTED MJS YARN --------------------------------------- 20/S Kahtex 205.00 Local 180.00 --------------------------------------- IMPORTED MJS YARN --------------------------------------- 30/S Kahtex 210.00 Local 210.00 10/1 PP A. A. Cotton 153.00 12/1 PP A. A. Cotton 158.00 16/1 PP A. A. Cotton 161.00 20/1 PP Diwan 98.00 A. A. Cotton 164.00 Agar 96.00 24/1 PP A. A. Cotton 150.00 26/1 PP A. A. Cotton 177.00 30/1 PP Agar 101.00 Anwar 109.00 Diwan 103.00 A. A. Cotton 181.00 34/1. (PP) A. A. Cotton 99.00 40/1 PP A. A. Cotton 210.00 60/1. (P.P) Agar 124.00 Diwan 125.00 Anwar 130.00 A. A. Cotton 240.00 8/.1. A. A. Cotton (52 48) 136.00 10/.1. Zainab 208.00 A. A. Cotton 200.00 Lucky Cotton 190.00 12/1 A. A. Cotton 205.00 IFL 201.00 14/1 Zainab Tex 214.00 A. A. Cotton 145.00 16/1 AA SML Carded (52 48) 202.00 IFL (52 48) 218.00 A. A. Cotton 210.00 --------------------------------------- P.C. COMBED --------------------------------------- 20/1. PC A.A.SMLCARDED 222.00 Zainab (Combed) 225.00 A. A. Cotton (Carded) 220.00 24/1. PC A. A. SML Carded 235.00 Zainab (Combed) 237.00 25/1 A.A. Cotton 230.00 30/1. PC (52 : 48) Zainab Textile (combed) 252.00 Stallion 208.00 K. Nazir 206.00 Al-Karam 206.00 AA SML (Carded) 250.00 A. A. Cotton (Carded) 240.00 36/1. PC IFL Tex (Combed) 262.00 40/1 PC A.A. Textile (Combed) 270.00 45/1 PC Zainab 285.00 50/1 PC Zainab 211.00 10/1 CVC A. A. Cotton (60:40) 210.00 12/1 CVC A. A. Cotton (60:40) 215.00 16/1 CVC A. A. Cotton (60:40) 225.00 20/1 CVC A. A. Cotton (60:40) 235.00 AASML 180.00 24/1 CVC A. A. Cotton (60:40) 173.00 AASML 170.00 25/1 CVC A. A. Cotton 245.00 30/1 CVC A. A. Cotton 255.00 AASML 195.00 40/1 CVC A. A. Cotton 140.00 --------------------------------------- READY RATES OF STAPLE FIBER IN RUPEES --------------------------------------- POLYESTER K.G. --------------------------------------- I.C.I. 1.D 224.00 I.C.I. 1.2 (SD) 222.00 I.C.I. Bright 225.00 Rupali 1.D 224.00 Rupali 1.2 (SD) 222.00 --------------------------------------- POLYESTER K.G. --------------------------------------- Ibrahim Fiber (SD) 222.00 Ibrahim 1.D 224.00 Ibrahim Fiber Bright 225.00 Ibrahim Trilobal Bright 226.00 --------------------------------------- VISCOSE K.G. --------------------------------------- FCFC 44 MM Taiwan 350.00 FCFC 51 MM Taiwan 350.00 Thai Reyon 51 MM 350.00 S.P.V. Ind. 51 MM Indonesia 350.00 --------------------------------------- ACRYLIC FIBER K.G. --------------------------------------- Monty 1.2x51 Italy 450.00 Acelon Korea 1.2x51 450.00 =======================================

NOTES: These prices tentative and average indicator of the Prices Prevailing around Mid-Day. Whole Sale at Karachi, Actual deal prices may fluctuate under market mechanism and the above rates pertain to trading on 9.08.2021.

ALL RATES PERTAIN TO LAST TRADING SESSION AND ARE INCLUSIVE OF GOVERNMENT LEVIES (We make all efforts to keep the rates up dated but are not responsible for any error or mission due to unpredictable markets.)

