KARACHI: Bill Buying Rates per unit of currency -- issued by the Treasury Management Division of the National Bank of Pakistan on Tuesday (August 10, 2021).

=========================================================================== BILL BUYING RATES PER UNIT OF CURRENCY =========================================================================== 15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M =========================================================================== USD 163.49 163.37 163.14 162.77 162.40 162.11 161.69 EUR 191.96 191.89 191.73 191.41 191.10 190.92 190.56 GBP 226.36 226.20 225.89 225.39 224.88 224.54 223.96 ===========================================================================

