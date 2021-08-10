ANL 30.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.74%)
ASC 18.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.79%)
ASL 24.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
BOP 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
BYCO 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.81%)
FCCL 21.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.28%)
FFBL 26.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.73%)
FFL 20.35 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.14%)
FNEL 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.07%)
GGGL 25.88 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (6.94%)
GGL 42.46 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (7.6%)
HUMNL 6.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1%)
JSCL 22.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
KAPCO 39.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.68%)
KEL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
MDTL 3.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
MLCF 43.73 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.53%)
NETSOL 152.10 Increased By ▲ 5.76 (3.94%)
PACE 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
PAEL 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.84%)
PIBTL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.65%)
POWER 8.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 22.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.48%)
PTC 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.91%)
SILK 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.16%)
SNGP 50.75 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.48%)
TELE 17.56 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (6.94%)
TRG 153.20 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.7%)
UNITY 38.88 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (3.1%)
WTL 3.49 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.49%)
BR100 5,094 Increased By ▲ 14.91 (0.29%)
BR30 25,336 Increased By ▲ 185.54 (0.74%)
KSE100 47,135 Increased By ▲ 11.86 (0.03%)
KSE30 18,812 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-0.01%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,004
8624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,075,504
3,88424hr
7.85% positivity
Sindh
401,790
Punjab
365,824
Balochistan
31,234
Islamabad
91,217
KPK
149,056
US stocks edge higher ahead of infrastructure vote

  • The broad-based S&P 500 also climbed 0.1 percent to 4,436.53, along with the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index, which was at 14,875.48
AFP Updated 10 Aug 2021

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks edged higher early Tuesday as markets monitored the latest US coronavirus trends and awaited a key Senate vote on a large infrastructure package.

A sharp uptick in Covid-19 infections in several states including Florida and Texas threatens to put a damper on the US recovery, weighing on oil prices and travel stocks on Monday.

But on the positive side, the Senate appears poised to approve President Joe Biden's $1.2 trillion infrastructure package in a bipartisan vote later Tuesday morning.

About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 35,125.63, up 0.1 percent.

The broad-based S&P 500 also climbed 0.1 percent to 4,436.53, along with the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index, which was at 14,875.48.

US stocks dip as markets weigh infrastructure, virus news

Among individual companies, Kansas City Southern jumped 7.2 percent after rival freight rail company Canadian Pacific raised its bid to acquire the company, reviving a takeover battle with Canadian National Railway.

The latest bid represents an enterprise value of around $31 billion. Canadian Pacific dipped 0.9 percent.

