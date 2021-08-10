ANL 30.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.74%)
UAE announces new travel guidelines for Pakistan and India

  • According to the updated travel rules, travelers must seek permission from Dubai authorities before entering the city
BR Web Desk Updated 10 Aug 2021

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has revised its travel guidelines for people arriving in Dubai from Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Nigeria, and Uganda.

Passengers from these countries with a valid UAE residence visa will be allowed to travel to and through Dubai if they fulfill the following conditions:

According to the new travel rules, passengers are no longer required to carry a Covid-19 vaccination certificate for entry into the emirate.

Furthermore, travelers from the abovementioned countries must have a valid Covid-19 test certificate issued within 48 hours between the time of sample collection and scheduled flight departure.

Dubai authorities will only accept Covid-19 PCR test reports from labs that are certified and issue a QR code linked to the original report.

UAE takes back condition of Covid-19 vaccine attestation for Pakistani travellers

Individuals possessing a Golden Visa (a long-term residence visa) will be allowed to enter the city, while all other travelers must seek permission from the transit authorities to be granted entrance.

The updated guidelines also say that Dubai visa holders must apply for pre‑entry approval through the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA)﻿.

Last month, the Emirates released an advisory notice, saying that the airline had extended its flight suspension order for Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka to Dubai till July 28, in line with the decisions of the UAE government.

Emirates extends suspension on flights from Pakistan till July 28

However, the UAE once again changed its policy for Pakistani travelers, allowing them to travel to Dubai, but with the reports of a rapid PCR test done four hours before traveling as a mandatory requirement.

