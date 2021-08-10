ANL 30.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.74%)
ASC 18.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.79%)
ASL 24.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
BOP 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
BYCO 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.81%)
FCCL 21.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.28%)
FFBL 26.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.73%)
FFL 20.35 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.14%)
FNEL 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.07%)
GGGL 25.88 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (6.94%)
GGL 42.46 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (7.6%)
HUMNL 6.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1%)
JSCL 22.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
KAPCO 39.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.68%)
KEL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
MDTL 3.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
MLCF 43.73 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.53%)
NETSOL 152.10 Increased By ▲ 5.76 (3.94%)
PACE 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
PAEL 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.84%)
PIBTL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.65%)
POWER 8.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 22.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.48%)
PTC 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.91%)
SILK 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.16%)
SNGP 50.75 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.48%)
TELE 17.56 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (6.94%)
TRG 153.20 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.7%)
UNITY 38.88 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (3.1%)
WTL 3.49 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.49%)
BR100 5,094 Increased By ▲ 14.91 (0.29%)
BR30 25,336 Increased By ▲ 185.54 (0.74%)
KSE100 47,156 Increased By ▲ 31.91 (0.07%)
KSE30 18,810 Decreased By ▼ -4.5 (-0.02%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,004
8624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,075,504
3,88424hr
7.85% positivity
Sindh
401,790
Punjab
365,824
Balochistan
31,234
Islamabad
91,217
KPK
149,056
Rouble stabilises, shares in major state banks rally

  • Russian stock indexes were up
Reuters 10 Aug 2021

MOSCOW: The Russian rouble was steady against the dollar and near its weakest level since late July on Tuesday, while Russia's leading banks, Sberbank and VTB, outperformed the broader market after posting sound financial results.

At 0800 GMT, the rouble was flat on the day at 73.62 versus the dollar, looking for a new momentum amid the summer lull after touching 73.73 on Monday, a level last seen on July 29.

Versus the euro, the rouble gained 0.1% at 86.36.

Russian rouble hits more than 3-week high; OFZ auctions, Fed in focus

The rouble stabilised recently, supported by inflows of foreign funds into Russian OFZ treasury bonds amid expectations that the central bank's monetary tightening cycle could be close to its end.

However, lingering geopolitical concerns and volatility in oil prices limited room for gains in the currency.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 1.5% at $70.10 a barrel, recouping some of the losses in the previous session when prices hit a three-week low. Still, gains are likely to be limited by concerns that rising COVID-19 cases and restrictions in China will dent fuel demand.

Russian stock indexes were up.

The dollar-denominated RTS index rose 0.5% to 1,639.4 points, and the rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.5% higher at 3,854.6 points.

"We expect the situation on the Russian stock market to be favourable for banks as well as gas and fertiliser producers this week," Alfa Bank said in a note.

Shares in Russia's largest lender Sberbank and the second-biggest bank VTB were up 1% and 1.2%, respectively, after both state-run lenders posted strong earnings under Russian accounting standards.

