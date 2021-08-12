Experience 21st century learning with STEP Schools

Education is one of the significant determinants in contributing to socio-economic growth in a country.

It is considered as an economic good that provides incentive to individual and government in the form of human resource development. In Pakistan, the educational landscapes experienced numerous changes in the past few decades with the increase in the number of schools and corresponding increase in enrolment.

Despite such educational advancements, Pakistan has not been able to inculcate lifelong skills in students that may produce economic developments in the country.

This might be due to the lack of meaningful technological integration in classrooms, untrained teachers and limited understanding of the holistic development of children of this new generation.

Therefore, this is where private schools respond to changing parental and children’s preferences by providing a more personalised education and seasoned faculty who assist parents in their pursuit of high-quality education for their children.

Punjab Group of Colleges, a renowned name of academic excellence for 36 years, initiated a private project for primary education in the name of STEP Schools to cater each child, for every child is different. STEP Schools strives to produce socio-economic wealth through modern education with affordable fee structure to provide 21st century teaching and learning.

In today’s competitive world, a variety of factors are considered in determining the success of academic goals.

Nowadays, focusing solely on exam results is a narrow vision of education. STEP is dedicated to providing high-quality education to its students through its curriculum, allowing them to reach their full potential for growth through dialogue, creativity, and collaboration, with a focus on learning and innovation, which are critical in the twenty-first century.

STEP Curriculum provides students with learning opportunities that promote independence and lifelong learning. Students take charge of their own learning and develop into explorers who can use their curiosity to deal with real-world challenges.

STEP curriculum is designed after intensive research by experienced and skilled curriculum developers on best teaching and learning practises as well as the most recent innovations in pedagogy and technology. Therefore, the STEP curriculum is centred around 21st century skills using the STEAM approach, project-based learning (PBL), information and communication technology (ICT), Robotics, and student-centred learning.

We have incorporated 4Cs (Critical Thinking, Communication, Collaboration, and Creativity), problem solving, modern learning techniques, and applied approaches into our curriculum while developing it.

To assess the academic progress of a student throughout the year, their final progress report includes not only their exam paper grades, but also the percentage of classroom engagement, informal testing, homework regularity and timeliness, notebook conditions, project-based learning, extracurricular activities, and community service. This is because our curriculum examines students for their holistic growth.

STEP Schools prepared to leave a mark in the academic world

With its thoroughly designed 21st century curriculum and techniques, STEP Schools is ready to deliver the remarkable services to cater different preferences of parents and children of this millennium. These services are structured with the help of research, field experts and, modern techniques and tools to equip students with lifelong skills to help them excel in their personal and professional lives. Following are the services that STEP Schools offer to its stakeholders.

1-STEAM Focus

Every day, technological advancements are transforming the way kids’ study, connect, and engage. STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, linguistics and mathematics) is a curriculum that combines science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics to help students acquire problem-solving skills, ensuring that all students have equal chances and have a better understanding of the dynamics of the world. Students are introduced to subjects like coding, computing, and robotics at a young age in order to pique their interest in STEAM education.

2-Project Based Learning

Students' overall growth is aided by project-based learning (PBL), which allows them to gradually achieve their individual potential. Our curriculum projects provide all students with a variety of activities, hands-on experience, and learning opportunities, guiding students' learning in a meaningful way that reflects their interests and the demands of modern times.

Our Project assignment highlights a genuine real-world problem that allows students to interact with concrete data and facts, which they process using conscious reasoning and critical thinking to generate knowledge and understanding that helps them guide subsequent behaviour. Students are encouraged to generate meaning in the context of real-world problems in an interdisciplinary approach.

3-Student Counselling

Managing learning behaviour is performed by teachers to teach behaviour management to students by modelling appropriate behaviour and acting as calm and cool instructors. Students learn to pay attention in class, participate in class discussions, stay on track, and take ownership of their activities.

Career Counselling service is provided by our specialist counsellors to advise students on subject selection, available careers (depending on subject selection), college selection, and admission requirements, among other things.

4-BISE Mentoring & Grooming Programme (BMGP)

This programme provides academic counselling to students, allowing them to achieve higher matriculation results. From the beginning of the session until the end of the academic year, guidelines are supplied on the nature and pattern of board exams, prerequisites and necessary requirements, grading systems, roll numbers, and examination centres, among other things. Resources like sample quality essays, a pool of questions on various topics, and last year's solved papers are all available for students.

Skills regarding attempting question papers, neatness, time management, maintaining exam pressure, handwriting and conducting science practical tests are all trained under this programme.

5- Digital Infrastructure

Education Technology In this era of technology, STEP schools stepped up their education standards with the complete assimilation of technology in their education system through the introduction of online portal for teachers and students separately. CLMS gives STEP Schools instructors access to a selection of tools created by the Academics Department specifically for them. Teachers can use these tools to create more effective lesson plans for kids with various learning styles.

LMS is a student-focused portal. Practice worksheets, homework, video lectures, and special assignments are given to each student individually. This is a popular choice among parents, kids, and educators because of the ease of access via mobile apps and the user-friendly layout. SIMS provides parents with the ability to obtain information about their children at their leisure.

They learn about attendance, significant announcements, exam schedules, and notifications, among other things. RMS enables schools to electronically prepare results and analyse the overall and individual subject results in order to develop strategies to improve students' performance. TMS is in charge of STEP Schools' teacher training programme which aims to improve teaching and learning techniques. Teachers are educated to help pupils study at their own speed.

Resource Room

STEP resource room is a distinct, well-equipped classroom where students practise using technology and benefit from it. These rooms enable teachers to help students achieve their learning objectives more effectively and cooperatively by utilising technology. LEDs, multimedia, sound systems, interactive white boards, and other technology have been installed in these rooms.

6-Home-School Partnership STEP schools believe in the harmonious partnership between parents and teachers for the bright future of a student. When they work together, they form an A team that helps students succeed. We create specific guidelines and material for parents to assist them in participating in this learning partnership. Teachers collaborate with parents to ensure that pupils believe that learning continues at home. This is accomplished through the distribution of handbooks to parents which provides the schedule of examinations and tests, information packets and notes as well as meetings and the establishment of a continuous line of communication. Students benefit from home-school connections because they adjust their behaviour and are more motivated to learn.

7-Teachers Excellence Pursuit Programme (TEPP)

STEP schools’ administration keeping in view the essentiality of Teachers' training, established TEPP - Teachers Excellence Pursuit Programme. It is a tangible manifestation of its belief in continual professional development for teachers to provide high-quality service to the students. This programme has been meticulously constructed to cover all of the domains necessary for 21st-century learning. The purpose of TEPP is to build a community of educators who are committed to using a student-centred approach to implement the STEP curriculum and help children become autonomous learners.

8-STEP Student Government STEP Student Government is a forum where students perform tasks of assisting instructors and administrators in maintaining discipline and also monitoring internal and external activities and in houses events and societies under the supervision of a manager (a faculty member). They also manage the budgeting and allocation of resources and facilities, giving them first-hand experience and knowledge of important professional skills like leadership, communication, planning and organisation, market research, and budgeting, all of which employers value and can help them prepare for exciting career opportunities later in life.

9-STEP Community Service Programme

The STEP Community Service Program is dedicated to enable students to become active citizens of their communities to last a long-term positive impact on the society. Students at STEP are given opportunity to interact with persons who are experiencing challenges (socially, medically, economically, or otherwise) and to make a difference in their life. This enables children to grow into a loving and devoted individual who is more aware of and understands the communities in which they live.

How do STEP Schools have an edge over other schools?

It is believed that private schools take up more than half of an average man’s salary that makes it difficult for middle class community to have the privilege of high-quality education for their children. This is why STEP schools offer affordable but quality education facility to cater students belonging to every class. It has acquired a unique positioning in the market due to its modern and excellent services to its stakeholders. • 21st Century learning with standardized curriculum and booklist • Scholarships, financial aid and Indemnity (Educational insurance) • Sibling discount • Inter-school student transfer facility • Interactive learning environment along with smart education tools in classrooms • Emphasis on life skills • Continuous assessment process to evaluate the performance of each student • Well optimized web portal to provide complete performance evaluation of students through dedicated portal IDs for the parents. • Ease of access for parents to their child’s record through STEP Schools Mobile App • Regular intimation of attendance and other important notifications through SMS • Regular co-curricular activities such as arts & crafts, physical education, games, inter-school competitions, educational trips and sports events.

