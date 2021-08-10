Pakistan's first media technology university being set up, says Fawad

Federal Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has said that a media technology university is being established in Pakistan for the development of the media industry which will be the first of its kind.

Addressing participants at the National Media Workshop organised by Islamabad’s National Defense University on Tuesday, Fawad said that the new university will provide education and skills to students in different fields such as animation, visual effects, filmmaking, and cinematography.

“Over 1,500 internships will be given to media persons in the country,” he stated.

The minister maintained that today's era is of public opinion where it is very important to present our point of view to the world.

He said in today's world, there is a contest over opinion-making and perceptions in which the media is playing an important role. The media as a tool was being used effectively for building narratives across the world, he added.

'Digital advertising' being made part of policy: Fawad

“Pakistan has rendered 70,000 lives in the war on terrorism but no book has so far been written on it,” he said.

“Today, we can’t win wars with weapons, but with digital media,” he pointed out.

Earlier, Chaudhry Fawad said that University would be launched on August 14 this year which would be formally inaugurated by the prime minister. He said the government is trying to bring forward modern media techniques for effectively building the country's narrative abroad.