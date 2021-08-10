ANL 30.15 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.25%)
ASC 18.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.53%)
ASL 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.29%)
BOP 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.85%)
BYCO 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
FCCL 21.69 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.32%)
FFBL 26.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.65%)
FNEL 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
GGGL 25.49 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (5.33%)
GGL 42.46 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (7.6%)
HUMNL 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.14%)
JSCL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.86%)
KAPCO 39.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.68%)
KEL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MDTL 3.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.83%)
MLCF 43.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.76%)
NETSOL 149.65 Increased By ▲ 3.31 (2.26%)
PACE 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
PAEL 31.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.75%)
POWER 8.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.45%)
PRL 23.04 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.7%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
SILK 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.16%)
SNGP 50.75 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.48%)
TELE 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.71%)
TRG 152.45 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.2%)
UNITY 38.88 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (3.1%)
WTL 3.36 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
BR100 5,086 Increased By ▲ 6.83 (0.13%)
BR30 25,240 Increased By ▲ 89.62 (0.36%)
KSE100 47,101 Decreased By ▼ -23.1 (-0.05%)
KSE30 18,816 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (0.01%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,004
8624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,075,504
3,88424hr
7.85% positivity
Sindh
401,790
Punjab
365,824
Balochistan
31,234
Islamabad
91,217
KPK
149,056
Japanese stocks rise on strong earnings; Delta worries linger

  • Conglomerate SoftBank Group added 0.3% ahead of earnings after market close on Tuesday
Reuters 10 Aug 2021

TOKYO: Japanese stocks rose on Tuesday, lifted by strong corporate earnings, but gains were limited by worries about the fast-spreading Delta coronavirus variant.

The Nikkei share average ended the morning session 0.31% higher at 27,905.73, after marking a mid-July peak of 28,128.61 earlier in the session.

The broader Topix rallied 0.56% to 1,940.06, but off its morning high of 1,950.63.

"After the Nikkei hit 28,100, it seems there was a rush to take profits," said a market participant at an asset management company.

Japanese shares weighed by chip stocks as COVID-19 worries persist

"There are still worries about the Delta variant, so sudden rallies are likely to get reined in."

Thinner market conditions may have contributed to volatility. Monday was a national holiday in Japan, and the Obon festival runs from Friday until next Monday, although markets will be open both days.

Mitsui Mining and Smelting Co led gainers on the Nikkei, surging 10.37%, thanks to upbeat earnings posted on Friday.

Smelter Dowa Holdings jumped 6.0% and drugmaker Otsuka Holdings advanced 5.39% following quarterly results.

Conglomerate SoftBank Group added 0.3% ahead of earnings after market close on Tuesday.

On the other side, Sumitomo Metal Mining Co sank 5.12% after earnings disappointed investors.

Sony Group slipped 2.06%, while Nintendo lost 1.97%, making them the two worst performers among the Topix's 30 core names.

