ANL 30.26 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (3.63%)
ASC 18.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.84%)
ASL 23.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
BOP 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
BYCO 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.81%)
FCCL 21.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.46%)
FFBL 26.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.34%)
FFL 19.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.54%)
FNEL 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.79%)
GGGL 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.27%)
GGL 39.97 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.29%)
HUMNL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.85%)
JSCL 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.22%)
KAPCO 39.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.81%)
KEL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MDTL 3.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.22%)
MLCF 42.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.26%)
NETSOL 144.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-1.26%)
PACE 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
PAEL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.08%)
PIBTL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
POWER 8.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
PRL 22.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.66%)
PTC 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.23%)
SILK 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.07%)
SNGP 49.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.62%)
TELE 15.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.23%)
TRG 149.05 Decreased By ▼ -3.09 (-2.03%)
UNITY 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
WTL 3.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.1%)
BR100 5,040 Decreased By ▼ -38.44 (-0.76%)
BR30 24,863 Decreased By ▼ -287.1 (-1.14%)
KSE100 46,936 Decreased By ▼ -187.23 (-0.4%)
KSE30 18,731 Decreased By ▼ -82.74 (-0.44%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,004
8624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,075,504
3,88424hr
7.85% positivity
Sindh
401,790
Punjab
365,824
Balochistan
31,234
Islamabad
91,217
KPK
149,056
World

Sydney hits new Covid case record as outbreak spreads

  • Australia's glacial vaccine rollout has been one of the slowest in the OECD
AFP 10 Aug 2021

SYDNEY: Sydney posted a new record of Covid-19 infections Tuesday as the city struggles to control an outbreak that is sending other Australian regions into lockdown.

New South Wales state announced 356 new cases, a fresh record for a Delta-variant outbreak that began in mid-June and continues to grow in a population with low vaccination rates.

More than five million people in Sydney, Australia's biggest city, are now in their seventh week of lockdown as the cluster hit 5,805 cases with 32 deaths to date.

Sydney suffers worst pandemic day as lockdown nears six weeks

"Our strategy is to get to as close to zero as we can... but regrettably we have seen those numbers increase in the last few days," state premier Gladys Berejiklian said.

The coastal town of Byron Bay became the latest put under stay-at-home orders -- joining regional centres such as Newcastle and Tamworth -- with a snap seven-day lockdown announced late Monday after an infected person travelled there from Sydney.

Meanwhile, another five million residents of Melbourne are in their sixth pandemic lockdown after a fresh cluster emerged in the city last week.

Australia had dodged the worst ravages of the pandemic through a strategy of closed borders, lockdowns, mandatory travel quarantine, and aggressive testing and tracing.

But those tools appear blunted in the face of the highly transmissible Delta variant and have left Australians weary of repeated lockdowns.

Australia's glacial vaccine rollout has been one of the slowest in the OECD.

Just over 20 percent of the population is now fully vaccinated, but the under-pressure conservative government has promised a boost to supplies from September.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the country was in a "tough fight" against the Delta strain but he wanted to get "everybody around that table at Christmas time".

The nation has recorded about 37,000 cases of Covid-19 and 940 related deaths to date in a population of 25 million.

