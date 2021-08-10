ANL 30.19 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (3.39%)
ASC 18.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.11%)
ASL 23.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
BOP 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.61%)
BYCO 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.21%)
FCCL 21.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
FFBL 26.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.34%)
FFL 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.6%)
FNEL 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.79%)
GGGL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.07%)
GGL 39.85 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.99%)
HUMNL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.85%)
JSCL 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.22%)
KAPCO 39.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.81%)
KEL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MDTL 3.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.22%)
MLCF 43.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.06%)
NETSOL 144.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-1.26%)
PACE 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
PAEL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.08%)
PIBTL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
POWER 8.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
PRL 22.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.66%)
PTC 11.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.56%)
SILK 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.91%)
SNGP 49.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.9%)
TELE 15.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.59%)
TRG 149.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.89 (-1.9%)
UNITY 37.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.29%)
WTL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.4%)
BR100 5,042 Decreased By ▼ -37.22 (-0.73%)
BR30 24,880 Decreased By ▼ -270.62 (-1.08%)
KSE100 46,942 Decreased By ▼ -181.32 (-0.38%)
KSE30 18,731 Decreased By ▼ -82.86 (-0.44%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,004
8624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,075,504
3,88424hr
7.85% positivity
Sindh
401,790
Punjab
365,824
Balochistan
31,234
Islamabad
91,217
KPK
149,056
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research

Wholesale inflation stays high

BR Research Updated 10 Aug 2021

The CPI inflation for June 2020 at 8.4 percent came as a breather, but it may not necessarily be start of a definitive trend, yet. Global price shocks aside, there is enough juice in the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) to keep Consumer Price Index on its toes. The WPI hit its highest in well over two years in May 2021 at 21 percent and continues to remain in high double digits.

Wholesale goods eventually make it to the retail market, and the impact on retail prices is only inevitable. The extent and timing of the same can vary depending on what is driving the wholesale prices. Perishable agricultural group prices, food group commodity driven products, and energy rates – usually have very quick lead time in terms of impacting retail prices.

So, what has been driving WPI of late is of significance to gauge the possible impact on retail prices and the lead time. Transportable goods have led the way for three consecutive months in terms of contribution to WPI. The sub-group has the second highest weight in the WPI basket. Nearly one-third of it constitutes of petroleum prices which have shown considerable increase over last year, despite the government’s efforts to minimize the increase.

By 2HFY22, one should expect the high base to come into play and arrest the increase in petroleum prices on year-on-year terms. High fuel prices tend to trickledown to other two-thirds in the transportable goods’ group generally with a lag. In most cases, the price increase is irreversible.

The most telling case is that of textile, consistently returning 20 percent increase in the last four months – up from the average 5 percent increase in the previous 24 months. The corresponding category for CPI has not yet shown the increase with the same vigor, but early signs are there in double digit increase in most sub-categories. Unless retailers take a hit on the margins, expect the trend in textile retail prices to gather more steam going forward. The CPI does not have the most straightforward relation with WPI, but the broader trend generally stays in line.

inflation Consumer Price Index CPI commodity price Wholesale Price Index Global price

Wholesale inflation stays high

4th wave: Active Covid-19 cases reach three-month high as Delta variant takes toll

Tarin directs official to work out modalities: Warehouses for commodities, agri malls on the cards

July trade deficit widens by whopping 85.53pc YoY

5G service to be launched by December 2022: Amin

PM, Cabinet refuse 10pc basic pay raise due to country's economic condition

Unvaccinated individuals will not be allowed rail travel from Oct 1

Iraqi foreign minister to undertake visit on August 11

Nong calls on Alvi, says China to provide 6m Covid vaccine doses this week

World shudders at ‘terrifying’ UN climate report

Launch of Kamyab Jawan Pakistan deferred

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters