BAMAKO: Suspected jihadists massacred 51 civilians in northern Mali and killed 12 troops in an ambush in neighbouring Burkina Faso, the authorities said Monday, highlighting the security crisis gripping the two fragile states.
“Terrorists” on Sunday invaded the villages of Karou, Ouatagouna and Daoutegeft near Mali’s border with Niger, a military officer told AFP, using a term officials use to designate jihadists.
Suspected ‘jihadists’ kill 51 villagers in Mali, 12 troops in Burkina
