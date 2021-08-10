‘Parliament can ensure prosperity, development in country’

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri remarked that Parliament being the representative of the masses can ensure prosperity and inclusive development in the country, said a press release.

They said that legislating for the welfare of common people would bring positive changes in their lives. They expressed these views on the occasion of platinum ceremony of 1st Constituent Assembly of Pakistan, which held its first Session on 10th August 1947.

Asad Qaiser remarked that the incumbent Parliament is cognizant of its responsibilities and exercising its parliamentary oversight on executive.

He remarked that both treasury and opposition benches have vital roles to play for strengthening Parliament as Parliament is the place where decisions are made on the basis of aspirations of the masses.–PR

