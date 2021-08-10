ANL 29.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-4.26%)
Aug 10, 2021
CJP administers oath to Justice Jamal as SC judge

Recorder Report 10 Aug 2021

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed Monday administered the oath to Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel as a judge of the Supreme Court.

The oath was administered at a simple and dignified ceremony held at the apex court building.

The SC registrar conducted the proceedings of the oath-taking ceremony.

On the occasion, the apex court judges, Attorney General for Pakistan, senior lawyers, law officers, and officers of the Law and Justice Commission were present.

The staff and officers of the SC were also present at the ceremony.

The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) in July had recommended the name of the Balochistan High Court CJ for elevation to the Supreme Court.

After a passage of seven years, a BHC judge is being elevated to the apex court.

Earlier, Justice Qazi Faez Isa was elevated to the SC in September 2014.

The commission had also approved senior puisne judge Naeem Afghan as the new BHC chief justice.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

