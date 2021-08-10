PSW to reduce costs, improve business ease: Naveed

KARACHI: Additional Director Pakistan Single Window (PSW) Naveed Abbas Memon has said that Pakistan Single Window facility would reduce time, cost and complexity while improving quality of experience for all stakeholders to ensure ease of doing business, besides support government agencies in adopting an Integrated Risk Management approach for efficient enforcement of cross border trade related controls.

Under PSW platform, an ICT-based Port Community System will also be established and all stakeholders including FIA, Customs, Terminal Operators and others will be integrated for efficient cargo management at seaports, airports, dry ports and land border crossings, he said, adding that all major components of PSW will be ready by June 2022 whereas a total of 74 departments will be integrated into the system.

Inaugurating the facility along with President Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) M. Shariq Vohra, he said NADRA e-Sahulat at KCCI premises has made Karachi Chamber the first chamber to launch such an important facility where members of the business and industrial community will be provided biometric verification required for registration in the PSW portal.

Naveed Abbas Memon said that the implementation of PSW by June 2022 will enable Pakistan to achieve compliance with WTO’s Trade Facilitation Agreement besides helping to unlock its potential in becoming a hub for trade and transit.

He informed that a total of 1600 registrations have been received so far in PSW portal whereas 27 banks will also be integrated with PSW which would save the business community from visiting banks to fulfill the requirement of Export and Import forms. The Department of Plant Protection, Animal Quarantine Department, Pakistan Standard Quality Control Authority and Federal Seed Certification & Registration Department were also being integrated whereas an MoU for integration of SECP will also be signed soon.

Naveed Abbas said that another major objective was to establish and maintain a world class cross border trade related information portal under PSW platform and enable Pakistan to integrate with any other National, Regional and Global Single Window Systems related to cross border trade.

President KCCI Shariq Vohra said that PSW was undoubtedly a mega transformation to facilitate trade all over the country and the Karachi Chamber has the honor of being the first chamber to launch a

help desk for PSW where members of the business community will be facilitated.

He particularly appreciated the efforts made by Managing Committee members Abdul Samad Sheikh and Zahid Bashir who worked really hard to ensure availability of PSW helpdesk at KCCI within the earliest possible time as per expectation of the business community.

He was of the view that PSW would not only ensure the ease but also reduce the cost of doing business, besides helping in simplifying the cumbersome procedures, human interaction and departmental paperwork. “PSW or any other IT-enabled service being introduced has to be devised in such a manner that these facilitate business community instead of becoming a source for exploitation”, he stressed, adding that FBR must work in close coordination with KCCI to make PSW and other such future initiatives successful.

He said that PSW would bring the entire trade of Pakistan at a single platform which would also help in improving the tax base of the country.

He also advised representatives of all industrial town associations and trade associations to disseminate information about availability NADRA e-Sahulat facility for PSW at KCCI amongst all the members of the respective associations so that maximum people could avail this facility.

Senior Vice President KCCI M. Saqib Goodluck, in his remarks, informed that Nadra e-Sahulat for PSW will not remain confined to KCCI members only but it can be availed by anyone who was seeking registration in PSW portal.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021