ANL 29.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-4.26%)
ASC 19.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.55%)
ASL 24.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.24%)
BOP 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.43%)
BYCO 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.4%)
FCCL 21.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.13%)
FFBL 26.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 20.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-8.09%)
FNEL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.89%)
GGGL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-6.92%)
GGL 39.46 Decreased By ▼ -3.19 (-7.48%)
HUMNL 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.36%)
JSCL 22.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-5.6%)
KAPCO 39.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.68%)
KEL 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MDTL 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.63%)
MLCF 43.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.74%)
NETSOL 146.34 Decreased By ▼ -11.66 (-7.38%)
PACE 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.28%)
PAEL 32.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.59%)
PIBTL 10.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.81%)
POWER 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.55%)
PRL 22.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.52%)
PTC 12.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.46%)
SILK 1.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.15%)
SNGP 50.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.44%)
TELE 16.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-5.36%)
TRG 152.14 Decreased By ▼ -4.86 (-3.1%)
UNITY 37.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.76%)
WTL 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-4.57%)
BR100 5,079 Decreased By ▼ -73.97 (-1.44%)
BR30 25,150 Decreased By ▼ -659.88 (-2.56%)
KSE100 47,124 Decreased By ▼ -366.33 (-0.77%)
KSE30 18,814 Decreased By ▼ -151.31 (-0.8%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,918
5324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,071,620
4,04024hr
7.55% positivity
Sindh
400,400
Punjab
364,680
Balochistan
31,177
Islamabad
90,660
KPK
148,619
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Business activities normalised in Sindh

INP 10 Aug 2021

KARACHI: Business and commercial activities limped back to normalcy on Monday as the Sindh government relaxed coronavirus restrictions that were imposed from August 1.

Shops located at the city’s busy Bolton Market area started opening for the first time after a nine-day lockdown.

However, the Sindh government has warned that if coronavirus cases continue to surge across the country, strict restrictions may be imposed once again.

Under the revised curbs, the following will apply:

Market and business activities may continue till 8pm. This includes standalone grocery stores, fish and meat shops, vegetable and fruit vendors, e-commerce, and bakeries.

Essential services allowed to open longer. These include pharmacies, medical facilities, vaccination centres, petrol pumps, milk shops, and tandoors.

Businesses to remain closed on Fridays and Sundays.

Indoor dining will not be allowed.

Outdoor dining is allowed for a maximum of 300 people till 10pm under strict coronavirus safety precautions.

Takeaway and home delivery are allowed 24/7, subject to strict adherence to safety measures with staff and delivery personnel fully vaccinated.

Indoor weddings banned. Outdoor weddings allowed with a maximum of 300 guests till 10pm with strict enforcement of safety protocols.

Shrines to remain closed. Cinemas to remain closed. Indoor gatherings, including cultural, musical, religious events prohibited.

Outdoor gatherings allowed for a maximum of 300 guests with strict enforcement of safety protocols. Contact sports banned. Gyms to allow only vaccinated individuals. Offices to only call 50% staff to work.

Public transport to run on sanctioned routes with 50% occupancy and staff fully vaccinated. Snacks are not allowed onboard the vehicles.

Railway services to continue with 50% occupancy, subject to enforcement of strict safety protocols and vaccination of all staff.

Amusement parks, swimming pools and water sports facilities to remain closed. Public parks to remain open subject to the following of safety measures.

Tourism activities to only be allowed for vaccinated individuals. Domestic airlines to no longer serve meals or snacks. Wearing of masks compulsory at all public places.

Coronavirus Sindh Government coronavirus cases coronavirus restrictions

Business activities normalised in Sindh

Tarin directs official to work out modalities: Warehouses for commodities, agri malls on the cards

World shudders at ‘terrifying’ UN climate report

Unvaccinated won’t be allowed rail travel from Oct 1st

Nong calls on Alvi ‘China to provide 6m vaccine doses this week’

Iraqi FM due tomorrow

Afghanistan: Pakistan not supportive of military takeover: Qureshi

Ayub reviews extension of Tarbela hydropower project

Minister explains criticality of CPEC

July trade deficit widens by whopping 85.53pc YoY

PM, Cabinet refuse to accept 10pc basic pay raise

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.