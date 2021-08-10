ANL 29.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-4.26%)
ASC 19.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.55%)
ASL 24.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.24%)
BOP 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.43%)
BYCO 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.4%)
FCCL 21.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.13%)
FFBL 26.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 20.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-8.09%)
FNEL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.89%)
GGGL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-6.92%)
GGL 39.46 Decreased By ▼ -3.19 (-7.48%)
HUMNL 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.36%)
JSCL 22.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-5.6%)
KAPCO 39.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.68%)
KEL 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MDTL 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.63%)
MLCF 43.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.74%)
NETSOL 146.34 Decreased By ▼ -11.66 (-7.38%)
PACE 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.28%)
PAEL 32.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.59%)
PIBTL 10.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.81%)
POWER 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.55%)
PRL 22.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.52%)
PTC 12.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.46%)
SILK 1.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.15%)
SNGP 50.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.44%)
TELE 16.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-5.36%)
TRG 152.14 Decreased By ▼ -4.86 (-3.1%)
UNITY 37.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.76%)
WTL 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-4.57%)
BR100 5,079 Decreased By ▼ -73.97 (-1.44%)
BR30 25,150 Decreased By ▼ -659.88 (-2.56%)
KSE100 47,124 Decreased By ▼ -366.33 (-0.77%)
KSE30 18,814 Decreased By ▼ -151.31 (-0.8%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,918
5324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,071,620
4,04024hr
7.55% positivity
Sindh
400,400
Punjab
364,680
Balochistan
31,177
Islamabad
90,660
KPK
148,619
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Raisi tells Macron nuclear talks must guarantee Tehran’s ‘rights’

AFP 10 Aug 2021

TEHRAN: Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said Monday any talks over Tehran’s nuclear programme must ensure Iran’s “rights”, while his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron urged the Islamic republic to resume negotiations quickly.

Raisi also told Macron in the hour-long phone call that Tehran is serious about “maintaining deterrence” in Gulf waters, following accusations from Israel and its allies, mainly the United States, that it was behind a deadly tanker attack off Oman — charges it denied.

It was the ultraconservative Raisi’s first reported call with a Western leader since taking office last week.

He took over from Hassan Rouhani, a moderate whose landmark achievement during his two-term presidency was the 2015 nuclear agreement, which provided international sanctions relief in exchange for limitations on Tehran’s nuclear programme.

Former US president Donald Trump torpedoed the deal three years later by unilaterally withdrawing Washington from it and reimposing crushing sanctions.

“In any negotiation, the rights of the Iranian people must be upheld and the interests of our nation ensured,” Raisi told Macron, according to the Iranian presidency’s website.

Macron also “called on Iran to quickly resume negotiations in Vienna to reach a conclusion and to put an end, without delay, to all nuclear activities that violate the (2015) agreement,” the French presidency said.

In response to the reimposed US sanctions, Tehran pulled back from most of its main nuclear commitments under the deal.

Six rounds of nuclear talks between Iran and world powers were held in the Austrian capital between April and June in an attempt to revive the accord. The last round concluded on June 20, with no date set for another.

Iranian officials had said negotiations would not resume before the new government took over, while an EU official said at the weekend that meetings could resume in Vienna from early September.

The accord’s remaining parties are Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia.

“The Americans clearly violated their obligations by imposing new sanctions,” Raisi told Macron, while also stressing the “failure” of European members of the deal to help Iran circumvent US sanctions.

Both Raisi and Macron also stressed the need to strengthen bilateral relations, the statements said.

During his swearing-in ceremony on Thursday, Raisi repeated Tehran’s official position that it was pursuing only “peaceful” nuclear technology, and said that he will support “any diplomatic plans” to lift the sanctions on his country.

But “the policy of pressure and sanctions will not cause the nation of Iran to back down from following up on its legal rights,” he added.

Tehran has recently also faced warnings and accusations from Israel and its allies over a deadly tanker attack, for which it denies responsiblity. The MT Mercer Street, an oil products tanker operated by Israeli-controlled Zodiac Maritime, was struck on July 29 off Oman’s coast.

Donald Trump Hassan Rouhani Emmanuel Macron US sanctions Ebrahim Raisi

Raisi tells Macron nuclear talks must guarantee Tehran’s ‘rights’

Tarin directs official to work out modalities: Warehouses for commodities, agri malls on the cards

World shudders at ‘terrifying’ UN climate report

Unvaccinated won’t be allowed rail travel from Oct 1st

Nong calls on Alvi ‘China to provide 6m vaccine doses this week’

Iraqi FM due tomorrow

Afghanistan: Pakistan not supportive of military takeover: Qureshi

Ayub reviews extension of Tarbela hydropower project

Minister explains criticality of CPEC

July trade deficit widens by whopping 85.53pc YoY

PM, Cabinet refuse to accept 10pc basic pay raise

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.