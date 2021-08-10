ANL 29.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-4.26%)
ASC 19.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.55%)
ASL 24.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.24%)
BOP 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.43%)
BYCO 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.4%)
FCCL 21.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.13%)
FFBL 26.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 20.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-8.09%)
FNEL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.89%)
GGGL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-6.92%)
GGL 39.46 Decreased By ▼ -3.19 (-7.48%)
HUMNL 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.36%)
JSCL 22.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-5.6%)
KAPCO 39.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.68%)
KEL 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MDTL 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.63%)
MLCF 43.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.74%)
NETSOL 146.34 Decreased By ▼ -11.66 (-7.38%)
PACE 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.28%)
PAEL 32.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.59%)
PIBTL 10.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.81%)
POWER 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.55%)
PRL 22.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.52%)
PTC 12.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.46%)
SILK 1.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.15%)
SNGP 50.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.44%)
TELE 16.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-5.36%)
TRG 152.14 Decreased By ▼ -4.86 (-3.1%)
UNITY 37.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.76%)
WTL 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-4.57%)
BR100 5,079 Decreased By ▼ -73.97 (-1.44%)
BR30 25,150 Decreased By ▼ -659.88 (-2.56%)
KSE100 47,124 Decreased By ▼ -366.33 (-0.77%)
KSE30 18,814 Decreased By ▼ -151.31 (-0.8%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,918
5324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,071,620
4,04024hr
7.55% positivity
Sindh
400,400
Punjab
364,680
Balochistan
31,177
Islamabad
90,660
KPK
148,619
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Iraq to host ‘regional summit’ in late August

AFP 10 Aug 2021

BAGHDAD: Baghdad is to host a regional summit late this month, with French President Emmanuel Macron also attending, the Iraqi premier’s office said Monday.

Iraq’s foreign ministry said Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Saudi Arabia’s King Salman have been invited, although an exact date has not been announced.

The announcement comes as Baghdad is under pressure from powerful pro-Iran armed groups in Iraq to ensure that American personnel from a US-led coalition, comprised in part of French troops, withdraw from the country. It also comes as Turkey tries to improve its relations with Gulf states, notably Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Baghdad has not said whether newly inaugurated President Ebrahim Raisi of Iran, the arch-enemy of Saudi Arabia and the United States, would attend.

Iraq is seeking to establish itself as a mediator between Arab countries and Iran.

Macron told Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi in a phone call that he planned to visit Iraq to attend the conference, Kadhemi’s office said. It would be Macron’s second visit to the country in less than a year.

Iraq, an ally of both Tehran and Washington, has been an arena for bitter rivalry between Iran and the US, a key ally of Saudi Arabia.

Baghdad has this year hosted senior Iranian and Saudi officials in efforts to help Tehran and Riyadh restore their relations, which collapsed in 2016.

A rebuilding of ties between those two regional heavyweights would benefit Iraq, which regularly sees rocket attacks by pro-Iran groups against US interests, including troops sent by Washington to fight the Sunni extremist Islamic State group (IS).

Emmanuel Macron king salman Recep Tayyip Erdogan Ebrahim Raisi Mustafa al Kadhemi Arab countries

Iraq to host ‘regional summit’ in late August

Tarin directs official to work out modalities: Warehouses for commodities, agri malls on the cards

World shudders at ‘terrifying’ UN climate report

Unvaccinated won’t be allowed rail travel from Oct 1st

Nong calls on Alvi ‘China to provide 6m vaccine doses this week’

Iraqi FM due tomorrow

Afghanistan: Pakistan not supportive of military takeover: Qureshi

Ayub reviews extension of Tarbela hydropower project

Minister explains criticality of CPEC

July trade deficit widens by whopping 85.53pc YoY

PM, Cabinet refuse to accept 10pc basic pay raise

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.