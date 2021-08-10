ANL 29.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-4.26%)
ASC 19.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.55%)
ASL 24.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.24%)
BOP 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.43%)
BYCO 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.4%)
FCCL 21.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.13%)
FFBL 26.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 20.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-8.09%)
FNEL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.89%)
GGGL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-6.92%)
GGL 39.46 Decreased By ▼ -3.19 (-7.48%)
HUMNL 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.36%)
JSCL 22.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-5.6%)
KAPCO 39.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.68%)
KEL 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MDTL 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.63%)
MLCF 43.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.74%)
NETSOL 146.34 Decreased By ▼ -11.66 (-7.38%)
PACE 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.28%)
PAEL 32.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.59%)
PIBTL 10.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.81%)
POWER 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.55%)
PRL 22.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.52%)
PTC 12.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.46%)
SILK 1.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.15%)
SNGP 50.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.44%)
TELE 16.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-5.36%)
TRG 152.14 Decreased By ▼ -4.86 (-3.1%)
UNITY 37.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.76%)
WTL 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-4.57%)
BR100 5,079 Decreased By ▼ -73.97 (-1.44%)
BR30 25,150 Decreased By ▼ -659.88 (-2.56%)
KSE100 47,124 Decreased By ▼ -366.33 (-0.77%)
KSE30 18,814 Decreased By ▼ -151.31 (-0.8%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,918
5324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,071,620
4,04024hr
7.55% positivity
Sindh
400,400
Punjab
364,680
Balochistan
31,177
Islamabad
90,660
KPK
148,619
Cotton futures end winning run as grains, stronger USD weigh

Reuters 10 Aug 2021

NEW YORK: ICE cotton futures snapped a five-session long streak of gains on Monday, weighed down by weaker grains, a stronger dollar and technical resistance.

Cotton contracts for December fell 1.26 cents, or 1.4%, to 90.44 cents per lb, by 11:04 a.m. EDT (1504 GMT).

ICE cotton futures scaled a new contract peak on Friday, as a strong US jobs report lent a further boost to a positive demand outlook.

“Nothing fundamental has changed since the end of last week, there is definitely some anxiety over how much further this market can go right now, with some resistance at 92 cents before we go back towards the mid 90s” said Jordan Lea, senior trader at DECA Global.

Standard influences, the US dollar and Chicago grains, were also likely weighing on cotton, Lea said.

Chicago corn and wheat eased as strength in the dollar and a slide in crude oil curbed US grain prices, countering recent concerns about global harvest prospects. Soyabeans also dipped.

Market participants await a federal weekly crop progress report later on Monday, and a monthly supply and demand report later this week.

“The market will likely soon begin to add risk premium if rains do not materialize over much of The Belt,” Louis Rose, director of research and analytics at Tennessee-based Rose Commodity Group, said in a note.

“Most US cotton growers will likely only see light to moderate shower activity this week - and many growers will be more than ready for another round of showers/rain by the end of the coming week.” * Total futures market volume fell by 19,227 to 9,777 lots. Data showed total open interest gained 5,485 to 257,301 contracts in the previous session.

