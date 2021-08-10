KE donates IT equipment to help combat Covid-19

KARACHI: Committed to supporting the fight against Covid-19, K-Electric donated IT equipments including desktop computers and printers to the Sindh Government’s Health Department for use at Pakistan’s largest vaccination centre located at Expo Centre, Karachi.

The equipment will support the staff present at the Expo Centre by quickening the registration times for individuals seeking vaccinations. With a daily footfall of over 30,000 people, additional equipment by KE will ensure that the vaccination process is streamlined and expedient. The centre has the potential capacity to inoculate 50,000 people per day. KE’s benefaction will help them in actualising that number.

Dr Suhail Sheikh, the focal person for Covid-19 Vaccine Management from the Health Department – Government of Sindh, thanked KE for their support in the Covid-19 Vaccination Drive and appreciated their generous contribution.

Speaking on the occasion Noor Afshan, Head of Marketing, K-Electric, said, “As a socially responsible corporate entity, K-Electric, always aims to make a positive impact in the society and believes in contributing to the health of communities in which it operates. We also believe in supporting government where we feel we can add value. With regards to Covid-19, KE has been taking several initiatives to ensure the continued safety and protection of our workforce and communities at large. We also request citizens to get vaccinated as soon as possible and comply with the prevailing SOPs and guidelines to curb the spread of Covid-19.”

KE is also the first power utility in the country to set up a Covid-19 vaccination centre for employees on its own premises in collaboration with the Health Department of the Government of Sindh, offering coverage to employees along with their family members. These fully equipped centres are situated at KE’s certified Elander Road and Nazimabad facilities. Vaccinations are being provided and administered by the Government of Sindh employees free of cost. KE has also supported various communities by distributing sanitizers, disposable gloves, and surgical masks in clinics and helping frontline workers strengthen their first line of defence against Covid-19.—PR

