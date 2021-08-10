KARACHI: On Friday, at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 15.082 billion and the number of lots traded at 13,010. Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 6.540 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 3.086 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.961 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.325 billion), Platinum (PKR 777.729 million), Silver (PKR 500.900 million), DJ (PKR 383.395 million), Copper (PKR 259.021 million), Natural Gas (PKR 160.697 million), SP 500 (PKR 78.839 million) and Japan Equity (PKR 78.839 million). In Agriculture Commodities, 7 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 5.222 million were traded.

